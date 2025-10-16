Luxor® Workspaces Debuts Healthcare Line with Research-Driven Collection of Medical Workstations

New Vitalize ™ and VitalPower™ Healthcare Rolling Medical Carts Deliver Mobility, Cleanability, and Ergonomic Comfort Backed by Insights from Real-World Care Teams

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxor® Workspaces, a trusted leader in mobility solutions for nearly 80 years, announces the launch of a dedicated healthcare product line, anchored by the Vitalize ™ Laptop Cart and VitalPower ™ Powered Workstation .

Luxor® unveils research-based Vitalize™ & VitalPower™ workstations, built for healthcare mobility & performance Post this Luxor VitalPower Healthcare Powered Workstation

The debut follows an in-depth, multi-facility research initiative that spanned hospitals, urgent care centers, nursing homes, dialysis facilities, and physician offices nationwide. Through interviews, field studies, and direct observation, Luxor identified the most common frustrations with traditional medical carts, including bulky designs, limited flexibility, poor caster performance, and difficult cleanability.

"Healthcare professionals told us exactly what slows them down," said Adam Smith, President of Luxor Workspaces. "Our goal was to listen, learn, and engineer a smarter generation of mobile workstations that truly fit their workflow—carts that move smoothly, clean easily, and adapt effortlessly to every care setting. While approximately 15% of all Luxor products are already used in healthcare environments, this is the first line developed through direct user research and prototyping with clinicians to solve real pain points."

The resulting product line combines durability, mobility, and ergonomic precision with easy-to-disinfect surfaces and compact footprints ideal for fast-paced medical environments. Both mobile medical carts are purpose-built to help clinicians stay productive and focused on what matters most: exceptional patient outcomes.

Vitalize™ Laptop Cart

The Vitalize Healthcare Laptop Cart offers high-performance functionality without the premium price tag. Compact and height-adjustable, this rolling laptop cart features non-marring 360° swivel casters for silent, smooth mobility through tight corridors. Designed with minimal seams and durable, wipeable surfaces, it withstands the most rigorous hygiene protocols.

Optional storage adds secure space for essential supplies, while the pneumatic lift supports comfortable, ergonomic use across caregivers and shifts. Ideal for outpatient centers, hospitals, nursing homes, and dialysis facilities, the Vitalize™ rolling workstation enhances workflow efficiency and ensures lasting reliability in demanding clinical environments.

Specifications:

Overall Dimensions: 21" W x 18.82" D x 28.89"–43.33" H

Weight: 40.41 lbs. (with storage) | 25.86 lbs. (without storage)

Desktop Weight Capacity: 24.25 lbs.

Price: With Storage (MCWS001): $584.99 | Without Storage (MCWS002): $359.99

VitalPower™ Powered Workstation

As electronic health records and digital documentation become central to patient care, clinicians need dependable powered mobility. The VitalPower Healthcare Powered Workstation provides complete workflow freedom with a dual 384Wh hot-swappable battery system that powers devices through full shifts — no wall outlets required. With an LCD display that tracks battery life, pneumatic height adjustment, ergonomic pull-out keyboard and mouse trays, plus a monitor arm with tilt and swivel configuration, VitalPower keeps caregivers comfortable and connected throughout the day.

A small 4" footprint, locking swivel casters, and seamless surfaces, this powered workstation ensures easy mobility and strict hygiene compliance, even in compact or high-traffic areas.

Specifications:

Overall Dimensions: 24.1" W x 28.6" D x 50.5" H

Weight: 99.8 lbs. (Entry-Level) | 119.5 lbs. (Deluxe)

Price: Entry-Level (MCWS003): $3,301.99 | Deluxe (MCWS004): $3,770.99

Both medical workstations ship fully assembled and include a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the cart and a 1-Year Limited Warranty on the VitalPower battery.

Luxor's new healthcare line is available through authorized wholesalers, LuxorWorkspaces.com , and the Luxor Stand Stead Amazon landing page .

ABOUT LUXOR WORKSPACES

For nearly 80 years, Luxor® Workspaces has been a trusted partner in creating solutions for how professionals actually work. We empower people to learn, work, and collaborate more effectively across office, industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational settings. The company's portfolio includes patented KwikBoost EdgePower® on-demand charging stations, KwikBoost® portable power solutions, CellGuard™ phone storage cabinets, SideTrak® portable monitors, Tuffy™ multi-purpose utility carts, LuxPower Charging Tower, and more. Guided by real customer needs, Luxor blends quality, value, and style with complementary collections designed to scale with your ever-changing needs. Learn more at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com.

SOURCE Luxor Workspaces