Luxor Workspaces Powers the Future of Learning with New 12-Port USB-C Charging Station

Designed for Connected Classrooms, Luxor's Latest High-Capacity Station Delivers Faster, Smarter Charging for Educators and Students

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxor Workspaces, a trusted leader in education and workspace solutions for nearly 80 years, announced the launch of the Luxor 12-Port USB-C Charging Station, a powerful, pre-wired desktop charging hub built to meet the rising demand for USB-C devices across school settings, offices, and tech-forward environments.

Device use in classrooms has surged, with over 71% of U.S. students now using laptops in class and 56% relying on them weekly (Market.us Scoop). Reliable charging infrastructure has become essential to keep classes operating efficiently and students continuously engaged.

The Luxor 12-Port USB-C Charging Station delivers on that need with 12 pre-installed USB-C cables, each providing up to 45W per port for fast, consistent charging. Building on the success of Luxor's earlier USB model, this new release demonstrates the company's commitment to modern, future-ready workspace solutions designed to support today's technology-driven education

"The shift to USB-C is happening faster than ever across classrooms and enterprises," said Adam Smith, CEO of Luxor. "Our new 12-Port USB-C Charging Station was purpose-built for educators, librarians, and staff who need a dependable, high-capacity charging solution that saves time, reduces clutter, and ensures every device is ready to go."

Built with a durable powder-coated steel housing and non-slip rubber feet, the Luxor USB-C Charging Station is designed for everyday use in busy environments. The enclosed cable compartment keeps cords hidden for a clean, organized look, while adjustable divider fins allow each slot to be customized to fit slim tablets or larger laptops and cases up to 16". With preinstalled cables and toolless assembly, setup is fast and hassle-free.

Key Features & Benefits

12 preinstalled USB-C cables with right-angle connectors

Fast charging up to 45W per port

Adjustable dividers for varied device sizes (tablets, Chromebooks, laptops, smartphones)

Durable steel housing with built-in security bracket

Integrated power status indicator for quick charging confirmation

Compact, clutter-free design with hidden cable routing

Toolless setup in under 10 minutes

Dimensions: 23.6" W x 11.8" D x 10.9" H | Weight: 23.2 lbs. | Capacity: 44 lbs.

The Luxor 12-Port USB-C Charging Station (MSRP $429.99) comes with a 1-Year Limited Warranty on cables & power supply, as well as a Lifetime Limited Warranty for the body. It is now available for purchase through Luxor's distribution partners and online at Amazon and ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com.

About Luxor Workspaces

For nearly 80 years, Luxor® Workspaces has been a trusted partner in creating solutions for how professionals actually work. We empower people to learn, work, and collaborate more effectively across office, industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational settings. The company's portfolio includes patented KwikBoost EdgePower® on-demand charging stations, KwikBoost® portable power solutions, CellGuard™ phone storage cabinets, SideTrak® portable monitors, Tuffy™ multi-purpose utility carts, LuxPower Charging Tower, and more. Guided by real customer needs, Luxor blends quality, value, and style with complementary collections designed to scale with your ever-changing needs. Learn more at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com.

