Still Rolling Strong: Luxor's TUFFY Multi-Purpose Utility Carts Celebrate 55 Years as the Industry's Preferred Rolling Utility Cart Solution for Offices, Schools, Healthcare, and Industrial Workplaces

Luxor® Workspaces' Original Injection-Molded Cart, with Over 50 Configurations, Continues to Set the Standard for Durability, Versatility, and Everyday Reliability

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxor® Workspaces, a trusted leader in mobility and workspace solutions for nearly 80 years, proudly celebrates the 55th anniversary of its iconic TUFFY™ Multi-Purpose Utility Cart line. Since its invention by H. Wilson in 1971, TUFFY has become the dependable workhorse of choice in schools, hospitals, offices, and warehouses where multi-purpose cart strength and mobility matter most. It's also a favorite at home, where individuals use it to organize tools, gear, and equipment in garages, workshops, or creative spaces. Built in the USA from high-density polyethylene using Luxor's pioneering injection-molding process, TUFFY combines lightweight construction with exceptional durability, a proven formula that has made it a staple of everyday operations for over half a century.

Luxor's TUFFY carts celebrate 55 years of durable, customizable construction built for strength, mobility, & reliability Post this Luxor® Workspaces’ TUFFY™ Utility Carts feature durable, textured HDPE/PVC construction with swivel casters and angled handles, offering a lightweight yet incredibly strong design that is built to last.

Today, the TUFFY line, part of Luxor's Utility Cart portfolio, includes more than 50 SKUs, available in multiple colors (black, blue, red, and gray), shelf styles, heights, caster sizes, and configurations — from 2-tier and 3-tier rolling carts to fully customizable utility carts with wheels. Known for their textured HDPE/PVC construction, smooth swivel casters, and angled handles, TUFFY carts are lightweight, incredibly strong, and easy to maneuver in busy spaces.

"TUFFY endures because it was designed with professionals in mind, including the teachers, nurses, technicians, and teams who rely on it every day," said Adam Smith, President of Luxor® Workspaces. "As we approach the celebration of 55 years of TUFFY and 80 years of Luxor, we're honoring not just the product's longevity and that it's USA-made, but the customers who've made it an essential part of their work for generations."

With weight capacities ranging from 300 to 500 lbs., available size options from 24" x 18" to 32" x 18", every TUFFY multi-purpose cart is lightweight yet durable enough for daily use and built to last shift after shift. Its rugged molded-plastic construction resists dents, rust, scratches, and stains while maintaining stability under heavy loads. Whether transporting AV equipment, supplies, or instruments, TUFFY remains a trusted solution for everyday hauling that professionals have relied on for nearly 55 years.

Key Features:

Drawers: Add drawers for convenient organization. Store small tools, accessories, or supplies within easy reach while maintaining a tidy and efficient workspace.

Cabinets: Choose cabinet models for enclosed storage. Keep essential items protected and accessible during transport.

Electrical Assembly: Built-in power options help keep devices and AV equipment charged and ready to use.

Built-in power options help keep devices and AV equipment charged and ready to use. Easy Assembly: Quick, tool-free assembly ensures fast setup with secure locking components.

All TUFFY Utility Carts come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty and are available through authorized wholesalers and at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com. Customers interested in bulk orders can contact Luxor Workspaces directly for special pricing, while businesses looking to become a dealer can apply through Luxor's Authorized Partner Program.

ABOUT LUXOR WORKSPACES

For nearly 80 years, Luxor® Workspaces has been a trusted partner in creating solutions for how professionals actually work. We empower people to learn, work, and collaborate more effectively across office, industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational settings. The company's portfolio includes patented KwikBoost EdgePower® on-demand charging stations, KwikBoost® portable power solutions, CellGuard™ phone storage cabinets, SideTrak® portable monitors, TUFFY™ multi-purpose utility carts, LuxPower Charging Tower, and more. Guided by real customer needs, Luxor blends premium quality, style, and durability with accessible, competitive pricing, delivering solutions that provide real value without compromise. Learn more at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com

