Luxor® Workspaces Introduces CellGuard® Phone Pouch as Schools Expand Cellphone Restrictions

Pouch System Expands Award-Winning CellGuard® Line, Giving Schools and Districts Flexible, Policy-Compliant Phone Management Solutions

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts across the United States take steps to restrict cellphone use during the school day, Luxor® Workspaces has launched the CellGuard® Phone Pouch , a signal-blocking storage solution designed to help schools enforce phone policies while keeping student devices secure and in their possession. The pouch option expands the CellGuard® line , building on the success of the award-winning CellGuard® Phone Cabinet , recipient of the 2025 EDTech Chronicle "Best in Education" award, to provide an additional solution that supports academic integrity.

Luxor® CellGuard® Phone Pouch is an affordable, signal-blocking, student-managed storage solution. Post this Luxor® CellGuard® Phone Pouch is an affordable, signal-blocking, student-managed storage solution designed to help schools enforce cell-phone-free policies.

Momentum around classroom cellphone restrictions continues to accelerate nationwide. As of March 2026, thirty-five states plus the District of Columbia have enacted policies restricting cellphone use in schools . Twenty-seven states have implemented bell-to-bell restrictions, requiring devices to remain inaccessible from the start of the school day until dismissal, and eight states have implemented instruction-time policies, restricting cellphone use during classroom instruction. While these policies are expanding, schools face a practical challenge: how to enforce these policies consistently in the classroom.

With some schools preferring not to take onus of holding student technology, the CellGuard Pouch is a student-managed solution that integrates easily into daily classroom routines, supporting flexibility as students move from classroom to classroom, without adding work for teachers or administrators. Students simply place their phones inside the pouch during instructional time, keeping devices in their possession. RFID signal-blocking material prevents phones from receiving calls, messages, or notifications while inside the pouch by stopping incoming signals, allowing students to maintain possession of their devices while eliminating alerts and digital interruptions that disrupt instruction.

The pouch is constructed from reinforced fabric designed for daily use and features a hook-and-loop closure that produces a loud, audible sound when opened, allowing teachers to quickly identify when a pouch has been accessed during instruction. A lockable D-ring allows schools or students to secure the pouch when needed. The pouch measures approximately 9 inches by 5 inches, fitting most smartphones and smartwatches.

Recent data from a CellGuard survey of 150 K–12 teachers underscores the scale of the issue:

52% say student cellphone use is a major classroom distraction

62% say their school is likely to adopt a device-management solution

89% say structured phone storage improves classroom focus

"Schools are implementing cellphone restrictions quickly, but consistent enforcement has proven difficult," said Adam Smith, President of Luxor Workspaces. "The CellGuard Phone Pouch offers a simple, effective solution that's easy to implement, aligns with school policies, and works seamlessly from day one."

The CellGuard Phone Pouch expands Luxor Workspaces' CellGuard classroom device management line, which also includes secure storage cabinets used by schools nationwide to manage student devices and support distraction-free learning environments.

The CellGuard Phone Pouch is available starting at only $16.99 per pouch, with bulk discounts available through Luxor Workspaces and authorized education distributors. Resellers interested in carrying the collection can apply through Luxor's Authorized Partner Program .

More information is available at:

https://www.shopluxorworkspaces.com/cellguard-classroom-solutions-for-school

ABOUT LUXOR WORKSPACES

For nearly 80 years, Luxor® Workspaces has been a trusted partner in creating solutions for how professionals actually work. We empower people to learn, work, and collaborate more effectively across office, industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational settings. The company's portfolio includes patented KwikBoost EdgePower® on-demand charging stations, KwikBoost® portable power solutions, CellGuard® phone storage cabinets, SideTrak® portable monitors, Tuffy™ multi-purpose utility carts, LuxPower Charging Tower, and more. Guided by real customer needs, Luxor blends quality, value, and style with complementary collections designed to scale with your ever-changing needs. Learn more at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com .

SOURCE Luxor Workspaces