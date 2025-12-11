Luxor Workspaces Unveils New Lightweight, High-Capacity LuxPower Charging Tower

New and Improved Power Charging Solution Can Charge Up to 16 Devices at Once for Classrooms, Campuses, and Collaborative Workspaces

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxor, a trusted leader in workspace solutions for resellers, direct consumers and businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of the updated LuxPower Charging Tower, a high-capacity, lightweight, portable power solution designed to support the growing demands of educational institutions, such as schools and universities, as well as agile business environments, including startups and remote offices. Now with 8 AC outlets and 8 USB/USB-C ports, the affordable LuxPower Charging Tower enables quick, simultaneous charging of up to 16 devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other essential electronics.

The shift to device-first learning means portable power isn't a nice-to-have, it's a must. Many schools now relocate charging carts or towers between classrooms or labs on a daily basis to keep pace with flexible scheduling (EdTech Magazine). Reports from tech officers suggest that device downtime interrupts nearly 1 in 3 lessons when students arrive with dead batteries.

In modern workplaces, the trend toward fluid, hybrid environments compounds the need: as many as 70% of knowledge workers move among different zones (meeting rooms, cafés, collaborative "neighborhoods") during their workday. In that context, fixed charging outlets become friction points. In a recent internal survey, over half of employees said they'd be more productive if they didn't have to march across the office to charge.

That's why portability matters: power solutions have to move with the people who rely on them. A charging tower that can be easily transported between classrooms, libraries, conference rooms, and break areas ensures continuity and reduces disruption by bringing charging to where devices are actually used.

Engineered for both durability and portability, the upgraded LuxPower Tower features a new powder-coated steel frame with rugged construction and a padded polyester top that protects devices while serving as a convenient resting platform for tablets and phones. Weighing under 20 pounds, it's built for durability, and its lightweight design with a built-in cord wrap makes it easy to move between classrooms, libraries, breakrooms, conference rooms, and communal work areas. Designed to deliver reliable, long-lasting power that keeps essential tools running for an entire workday, it ensures dependable charging is always available exactly where it's needed.

"Today's classrooms and workspaces demand mobility, reliability, and efficiency," said Adam Smith, CEO, Luxor Workspaces. "Built with feedback from real users to meet the demands of dynamic spaces, the second-generation LuxPower Charging Tower ensures that power is always within reach, enabling educators, students, and professionals to stay connected and productive without disruption."

Product Specifications:

Dimensions: 13" W x 13" D x 26.5" H (Platform: 11" W x 11" D)

13" W x 13" D x 26.5" H (Platform: 11" W x 11" D) Weight: 19.8 lbs.

19.8 lbs. Cord Length: 12'

12' Power Capacity: 8 AC outlets (125V), 4 USB-A (12W each), 4 USB-C (45W each)

8 AC outlets (125V), 4 USB-A (12W each), 4 USB-C (45W each) Certifications: UL and cUL 962A certified

UL and cUL 962A certified Warranty: Limited one-year

Limited one-year Price: $299.99

The LuxPower Charging Tower comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty and is available through authorized wholesalers and at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com. Customers interested in bulk orders can contact Luxor Workspaces directly for special pricing, while businesses looking to become a dealer can apply through Luxor's Authorized Partner Program.

About Luxor Workspaces

For nearly 80 years, Luxor® Workspaces has been a trusted partner in creating solutions for how professionals actually work. We empower people to learn, work, and collaborate more effectively across office, industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational settings. The company's portfolio includes patented KwikBoost EdgePower® on-demand charging stations, KwikBoost® portable power solutions, CellGuard™ phone storage cabinets, SideTrak® portable monitors, Tuffy™ multi-purpose utility carts, LuxPower Charging Tower, and more. Guided by real customer needs, Luxor blends quality, value, and style with complementary collections designed to scale with your ever-changing needs. Learn more at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com.

