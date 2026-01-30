Where Industrial Purchasers and Facility Leaders Can Find the Best Industrial Collection for Warehouses and Distribution Operations

Luxor® Workspaces Introduces the Industrial Collection Built for Real Work

Heavy-duty carts, mobile workstations, and storage solutions designed for warehouses, manufacturing floors, maintenance areas, and shipping and receiving operations

Durable, mobile solutions that support material handling, organization, and operational efficiency

Scalable ordering options that simplify and automatically discount bulk purchasing across teams and locations

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial operations depend on people who are constantly on the move. Across warehouse floors, manufacturing lines, maintenance routes, and shipping docks, today's industrial teams need equipment that works as hard as they do. To support those connected environments, Luxor® Workspaces has introduced its Industrial Collection , a lineup of heavy-duty carts, mobile workstations, and storage solutions designed for real industrial work.

Built for environments defined by heavy loads, long shifts, and continuous movement, the Industrial Collection helps teams stay organized, mobile, and productive without slowing down operations. Each solution is engineered for durability and stability, supporting safer material handling and smoother workflows.

In warehouse and distribution operations, rather than forcing teams to adapt to their equipment, Luxor's Industrial Collection is designed to move with them. Mobile carts and workstations support picking, staging, packing, assembly, and transport tasks, helping workers keep tools, materials, and technology within reach as work flows across large facilities.

For manufacturing and production facilities, the Industrial Collection supports active workflows where equipment stands up to constant use. Mobile industrial workstations and heavy-duty carts enable teams to transport materials between stations, support assembly and production tasks, and maintain consistent workflows where consistency and reliability matter most.

Maintenance and facilities teams benefit from mobile storage and work solutions that keep tools, supplies, and parts accessible across large facilities. Durable construction and smooth mobility support daily repairs, inspections, and facility upkeep without disrupting operations.

Shipping and receiving areas require equipment that performs under pressure. The Industrial Collection supports dock-to-floor movement with carts and workstations designed to handle frequent transport, staging, and high-traffic environments while keeping operations organized and efficient.

For procurement teams and facility leaders planning larger deployments, the Industrial Collection offers standardized, repeatable solutions that make it easy to equip teams consistently across departments and locations. To support higher-volume purchases without added complexity, even across multiple facilities, customers can take advantage of bulk pricing with volume discounts applied automatically when ordering three or more units on ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com/Industrial .

To explore the Industrial Collection, review bulk ordering options, or access reseller resources, visit ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com/Industrial . Resellers interested in carrying the collection can apply through Luxor's Authorized Partner Program .

About Luxor Workspaces

For nearly 80 years, Luxor® Workspaces has been a trusted partner in creating solutions for how professionals actually work. We empower people to learn, work, and collaborate more effectively across office, industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational settings. The company's portfolio includes patented KwikBoost EdgePower® on-demand charging stations, KwikBoost® portable power solutions, CellGuard® phone storage cabinets, SideTrak® portable monitors, Tuffy™ multi-purpose utility carts, LuxPower Charging Tower, and more. Guided by real customer needs, Luxor blends quality, value, and style with complementary collections designed to scale with your ever-changing needs. Learn more at ShopLuxorWorkspaces.com .

