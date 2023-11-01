Luxury Chocolatier Ferrero Rocher® Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Golden Hosting Kits

For over 40 years Ferrero Rocher has added a touch of luxury to the hosting season.  Starting Nov. 1, Ferrero Rocher will continue to deliver inspiration and ideas for the holidays.  This year in collaboration with Table + Teaspoon, a Golden Hosting Kit is available to help elevate any holiday gathering.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that hosting a great dinner is no small feat – there's the table setting, juggling the shopping and preparation of several dishes ... and we haven't even gotten to cleanup!

With 47% of Americans planning to invite friends and family into their homes as often as they did in 2022, Italian chocolatier Ferrero Rocher® wants to help hosts elevate their celebrations, kicking off with Thanksgiving and continuing throughout the holidays, all the way to the New Year.

This year Ferrero Rocher® will debut our Golden Hosting Kit adorned with golden tableware, décor and utensils for your next celebration.  So, every host – from novice to seasoned – can take a moment to enjoy luxurious festivities without the hassle of planning, decorating and cleanup.  The kit will be delivered by our partner, upscale rent-to-table service, Table + Teaspoon.

"The mission of Ferrero Rocher has always been to celebrate the moment, whether big or small," says Mark Wakefield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Premium Chocolate. "Now, our consumers can elevate their gatherings the Ferrero Rocher-way with our Golden Hosting Kit – and easily become the super-host of the moment."

Available Nov. 1, the limited-edition Golden Hosting Kit is available for rent at no charge and includes tableware and décor for a lavish dining experience – all inspired by the chocolate's iconic gold wrapper. Each kit includes decadent golden table runners, cloth napkins, candles & candle holders, dinnerware, menu & place cards, and the signature Ferrero Rocher pyramid of chocolates for sharing. Ferrero Rocher also created a hosting guide for everyone to access on their website, filled with inspiration, ideas, recipes and tips to turn all of your special occasions into a golden experience.

"Ferrero Rocher's chocolates and iconic golden wrapper bring an aesthetic that naturally complements holiday décor. Designing the table settings, it was easy to envision how a Ferrero Rocher-themed tablescape would come together," says Liz Curtis, Founder of Table + Teaspoon. "Now, the fun and creativity of hosting friends and family is accessible to everyone with the Golden Hosting Kit. We're excited to see how customers use the table setting kits for their best-ever holiday season!"  

To book the Golden Hosting Kit, hosts can simply visit www.ferrerorocher.com/goldenhostingkit beginning Nov. 1, while supplies last. Hosts will need to provide their celebration date and guest count (up to 12 settings). The complete Ferrero Rocher tablescape will be delivered to their doorstep in advance of their holiday party.

From Ferrero Rocher's table to yours – it's time to Celebrate the Moment. Happy holidays!

About Ferrero Rocher 
One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, a small town in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became a favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across five continents.

About Table + Teaspoon
Table + Teaspoon is a female-owned tabletop rental service with the goal of making entertaining accessible for everyone. The San Francisco-based company offers complete table setting rental kits shipped directly to your door throughout the United States.

