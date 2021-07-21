Luxury fashion collection GRAYSE and Asian Hall of Fame partner for hate crime survivors

Guests may purchase a VIP package that includes limited edition artwork and other memorabilia. The Asian Hall of Fame Guild, a membership club of high-profile innovators, will also launch at the show.

GRAYSE Charity Fashion Show is part of the Asian Hall of Fame Founder Season. A premiere global recognition program for Asian excellence and equity, events are virtual, free and offer a VIP tier on the Asian Hall of Fame website.

GRAYSE Founder/Creative Director Kelly Gray states, "The influence of celebrity and their impact on transforming lives combined with the power of fashion to combat hatred that is being expressed in the world today inspired the GRAYSE partnership with Asian Hall of Fame."

On July 29, the limited live runway show will be filmed at the GRAYSE Newport Beach boutique with select guests and media. Celebrity models include Asian-Americans Kristen Lui and Amy Olson.

Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO Maki Hsieh states, "Advancing excellence, empowered elegance, and legacy are pillars mutually shared by GRAYSE and Asian Hall of Fame."

Guests who participate in the Asian Hall of Fame GoFundMe receive Founders Season benefits. Donations are matched up to $250,000 by the Robert Chinn Foundation.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame honors inductees across disciplines such as Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars and many significant leaders.

2021 Founders Season Details:

Thursday, July 29 @ 10:30am PT

Limited Live GRAYSE Charity Fashion Show

Saturday, July 31 @ 6pm PT

Seasonal Songbook: Seattle Concert

Tuesday, August 10 @ 11am PT

Class of 2021 Announcement

Saturday, August 21 @ 2pm PT

GRAYSE Charity Fashion Show

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 6pm PT

Seasonal Songbook: LA Concert

Saturday, Oct. 2 @ 5pm PT

Dragon Zoom Launch Party

Saturday, Nov.13 @ 6pm PT

17th Asian Hall of Fame Ceremony

ABOUT GRAYSE

Internationally-renowned Marie Gray was the creative force behind St. John, one of the premiere and most recognizable fashion brands in the world that created legions of devoted customers including some of the most powerful and high-profile women. Her daughter, iconic model and GRAYSE Creative Director Kelly Gray, was the face of St. John for over two decades. Kelly Gray became St. John Creative Director in her mid-20's. As CEO, Kelly grew the brand into a $400-million company. Kelly and Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue then created Royal Underground, a men's clothing line followed by a women's line in 2007. GRAYSE, the new collection Kelly created with her mother Marie Gray, is described as glamorous, edgy and elegant. Visit www.grayseofficial.com or contact Susan Casello at (949) 640-0025.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a premiere global organization of Asian excellence and equity. It advocates for 4.6 billion Asians, Asian American Pacific Islanders, and indigenous tribes. Asian Hall of Fame has inducted martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympic skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, and many significant leaders. It fosters year-round programs to support trauma survivors, advance digital media equity, and elevate Asian equity in national narratives. Visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact Danielle Kovnat at (646) 500-8747 and [email protected].

