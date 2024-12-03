Luxury Group by Marriott International Is Set to Redefine the Luxury Hospitality Landscape with Inspired Perspectives in Iconic Destinations in 2025

The Luxury Group unveils new destinations, safari camps, and transformative travel experiences that set a new standard for high-end hospitality

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, Marriott International, Inc. announces an exciting new chapter in global growth and strategic expansion. The Luxury Group's new brand extensions, tented camps, remote lodges, and bespoke experiences are poised to further elevate the company as a leader in high-end hospitality. Spanning iconic names like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, this dynamic portfolio is pioneering a new vision of experiential travel, where guests are invited to journey beyond luxury and embrace the boundless discoveries that come from deeply immersive cultural exploration. Luxury Group by Marriott International's portfolio of more than 529 properties now spans 73 countries and territories with three new hotels slated to open in the final weeks of 2024 in coveted and emerging destinations around the globe. Over 260 luxury hotels and resorts across Marriott's luxury portfolio are in the global development pipeline, including over 30 properties expected to open in 2025.

The Lake Como EDITION

In 2025, luxury travel will venture into a new era marked by evolving shifts in traveler demographics, motivations, and spending patterns. Historically, the waves of travel have evolved – from the rise of digital nomadism to the resurgence of nature-based escapes during the pandemic. With an anticipated $80 trillion USD in wealth set to transfer globally over the next two decades, the emerging affluent – particularly Millennials and Gen Z – are reshaping luxury travel. Unlike previous generations, these travelers prioritize unparalleled experiences, deep social connections, and transformative adventures over material wealth. This shift is poised to elevate experiential luxury, with today's high-spending travelers favoring purpose-driven journeys that satisfy a profound desire for discovery and self-reflection.

Luxury Travel Redefined: Wellness, Connection, and Infinite Exploration

Today's luxury travelers seek destinations that offer much more than a five-star experience, they are seeking wellness, community, and meaningful experiences that foster personal growth and authentic connection. As the luxury all-inclusive model evolves, it now caters to a desire for bespoke, sophisticated travel that emphasizes balance and connection, moving away from its past mass-market perception. This shift reflects a growing demand for unique experiential offerings and once-in-a-lifetime trips that foster personal and cultural enrichment.

Private member clubs, all-inclusive resorts, and luxury yachts are becoming vital conduits for fostering community and connection, offering spaces where like-minded individuals can bond over shared interests in exclusive and elevated settings. Meanwhile, the growing appeal of adventure and outdoor travel has spurred interest in safari camps and lodges, where guests can connect with nature and embark on transformative journeys in pristine environments. The Luxury Group intends to debut multiple brands next year within the safari lodge sector, bringing signature luxury experiences to this evolving frontier of travel in Africa.

Looking ahead, luxury brands are tapping into collaborations and partnerships to captivate a younger audience, with over half of luxury spending decisions now inspired by a quest for new experiences. From co-branded products to pop-up events with high-end brands, the industry is evolving to offer immersive, culturally rich journeys that blend adventure with introspection, reflecting a generation's view of travel as an endless pursuit of knowledge, connection, and self-discovery.

"As global luxury consumers invest more deeply in travel, we are witnessing a profound evolution in what they seek – from discovery of the world to self-discovery," says Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International. "Today's luxury travelers, both established and emerging, aren't just passing through destinations; they are embarking on personal journeys that reveal new dimensions of both place and self. At the Luxury Group by Marriott International, we are embracing this shift by crafting experiences that act as conduits for emotional exploration, bridging nature, culture, and self-discovery in ways that are as enriching as they are unforgettable."

EDITION Hotels Continues Redefining Luxury in Iconic Global Destinations

In 2024, EDITION Hotels expanded its unexpected and refreshing collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, redefining traditional luxury with properties that embody individuality, authenticity, and a deep connection to their locale. The brand's debut in Saudi Arabia, The Jeddah EDITION, introduced its signature style to the country's vibrant cultural capital. In 2025, The Lake Como EDITION is slated to transform a 19th-century gem into an intimate retreat, bringing understated luxury to Italy's breathtaking lakeside region. The brand also anticipates opening its second location in Saudi Arabia with the unveiling of The Red Sea EDITION, located on the main island of The Red Sea Project. As EDITION Hotels continue to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to create immersive experiences that honor local culture while offering guests unmatched personalization and sophistication.

JW Marriott: Mindful Luxury and Holistic Well-Being Worldwide

In 2024, JW Marriott continued its mission to inspire mindful moments in exceptional locations around the globe. The year began with the debut of JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, a serene Caribbean haven, and JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi, Kenya's tallest hotel, offering a harmonious blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty. Meanwhile in China, the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Taiyuan combined modern luxury with rich historical narratives. Each opening exemplifies JW Marriott's dedication to creating spaces where guests can find balance and rejuvenation amidst stunning surroundings. In the year ahead, JW Marriott plans to debut hotels & resorts in new destinations around the globe, including the highly anticipated JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort; JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa; and JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo.

The Luxury Collection Remains at the Forefront of Tertiary Destinations

The Luxury Collection embarked on an extraordinary journey in 2024, with new openings in some of the world's most inspiring destinations. Highlights include Indonesia's new Ta'aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo and The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok, both immersed in natural beauty, elevated service, exquisite cuisine, and offering rare access to the surrounding wonders. Hôtel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nice, transformed a historic sanctuary to a reimagined serene retreat in the French Riviera. In the Americas, Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas redefined opulence with the hotel's iconic location on the Las Vegas strip and extraordinary entertainment, and Almare, A Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres debuted as the brand's second all-inclusive offering. From the ancient charm of Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul to the contemporary allure of Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich, the brand invites travelers to immerse themselves in the distinctive character and heritage of each destination. 2025 will mark an exciting year for the brand in Europe, with expected openings of hotels in Italy, two in Greece, Poland and Spain. Notably, Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Milan, will join the prestigious portfolio in January, bringing a blend of Milanese heritage and cosmopolitan flair. Additionally, The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Madrid, will unveil its significant restoration in March, embarking on its next chapter within the Luxury Collection.

The Ritz-Carlton Expands Ultra-Luxury Hospitality Across Land and Sea

2024 marked a transformative year for The Ritz-Carlton as it continues to redefine ultra-luxury travel with a dynamic lineup of openings and experiences. The Ritz-Carlton brand debuted in Morocco with The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar es Salam, an elegant sanctuary surrounded by oak forests and the Royal Golf Course. In Hawaii, The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay welcomed guests to a reimagined island paradise blending nature and luxury. Saudi Arabia saw the opening of Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a pioneering secluded retreat on a private island within the Red Sea's pristine Blue Hole archipelago. At sea, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection introduced Ilma, its second superyacht, offering exceptional voyages through the Mediterranean, with its 3rd vessel, Luminara, slated to follow in the summer of 2025. This year also heralded the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, a chic urban oasis in Thailand's capital. In 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan is anticipated to return to Puerto Rico following a transformative renovation. Next year The Ritz-Carlton brand expects to welcome one new addition to the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Costa Rica, tailored for adventurers who value extraordinary beauty and luxury-infused intrigue. With an exceptional portfolio blending coastal escapes, cultural landmarks, and elevated maritime luxury, The Ritz-Carlton remains at the forefront of experiential hospitality.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts: Redefining Glamour at the Best Addresses

With a steadfast commitment to timeless elegance and avant-garde design, St. Regis was poised to captivate luxury travelers in 2024. The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort on Florida's Gulf Coast set a new benchmark for beachfront opulence, while The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai has seamlessly blended modern glamour with the rich heritage of China's most cosmopolitan city. These openings were complemented by The St. Regis Belgrade, an architectural masterpiece bringing bespoke Butler Service to Serbia, and The St. Regis Al Mouj, Muscat, an Omani Riviera lifestyle destination blending coastal serenity with Arabian charm. In the coming year, the brand plans to usher in new standards of beachfront luxury with the expected openings of The St. Regis Aruba Resort, nestled on the pristine sands of Palm Beach, and The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort in the Dominican Republic, a stunning sanctuary inspired by the region's natural diversity. With each opening, St. Regis continues to elevate the art of hospitality at the world's best addresses.

W Hotels Leaves It Mark and Continues Global Brand Evolution

In 2024, W Hotels continued to see significant momentum as the luxury lifestyle brand's ongoing evolution is well underway, characterized by an expanded global footprint and robust portfolio growth. Key global openings blended sophisticated yet playful design, elevated programing, and a bold new visual identity, all fashioned to meet the anticipated needs of the next generation. The brand continued its exciting global transformation with hotels including the reimagination of the West Coast flagship - W Hollywood - which showcased the evolved design ethos of the brand through inviting, yet unexpected juxtapositions and materiality. Other impactful highlights included W Prague, marking the brand's debut in the Czech Republic, and the announcement of W Las Vegas, signifying the brand's return to the iconic Las Vegas Strip as part of the long-term strategic licensing agreement between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International. In 2025, W Hotels plans to further its detail-driven footprint with key openings and transformations including the anticipated opening of the newly redesigned global flagship, W New York – Union Square, and the brand's expected entry into the all-inclusive space with W Punta Cana, an adults-only escape featuring dynamic programming, beachfront luxury, and a curated mix of food, beverage, and wellness experiences. Meanwhile, the brand is slated to expand in Italy with the opening of W Florence, which is set to become a vibrant social hub in the heart of the artistic city. In each stage of the brand's evolution, W Hotels remains a magnet for the modern luxury traveler seeking style and connectivity.

