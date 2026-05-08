Marriott International Declares an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share of common stock, which reflects the company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2026.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

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SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.