The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Ginori 1735 Unveil the First-Ever Ginori Terrace Concept at Sea Aboard Evrima

Ginori 1735's inaugural collaboration at sea brings vibrant color and its Il Viaggio di Nettuno collection to a terrace setting for the first time, creating an immersive design experience inspired by the art of travel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection launches a new collaboration with Ginori 1735, debuting Ginori Terrace at sea aboard Evrima. Ginori Terrace celebrates the art of viaggio, the Italian word for travel, through a distinctive expression of design, art, and luxury hospitality.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection x Ginori 1735 Collaboration

Beginning in the Mediterranean, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection introduces the playful takeover across three outdoor spaces aboard Evrima. Rooted in exploration and emotion, the concept merges the craftsmanship and colorful spirit of Ginori 1735 with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's refined yachting experience. Each space is reimagined through a vibrant design language, centered on Ginori 1735's Il Viaggio di Nettuno porcelain collection, presented within a Ginori concept for the first time. Custom-designed outdoor textiles and décor further enrich the spaces, alongside signature cocktail offerings. Together, these elements create an immersive setting where Italian design meets discovery, connection, and the joy of gathering, leaving memorable moments that linger long after the voyage ends.

"The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection continues to evolve how luxury is experienced at sea through thoughtful service, craftsmanship, and a spirit of innovation," said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "Ginori 1735's heritage and approach to elevating everyday rituals make it a natural partner as we continue to reimagine the guest experience. Ginori Terrace brings this vision to life on board Evrima, where craftsmanship, color, and design enhance each moment of the voyage, and beauty becomes part of the everyday journey."

Ginori Terrace at sea unfolds across three interconnected outdoor environments, each expressed through a compelling color story in striped and solid interpretations. Every space is thoughtfully attuned to its setting and purpose, with shades, patterns, and decorative details carefully calibrated to interact with natural light and the surrounding seascape. From relaxed mornings by the pool to evenings at sunset, the spaces carry guests through the day in an experience designed to surprise and delight the senses.

The Pool House on Deck 5, Evrima's all-day dining venue overlooking the main pool, is styled in Ginori 1735's Azzurro colorway, where stripes of soft sky blues and deeper teal hues create an oasis for seaside relaxation. Upholstered sun loungers, umbrellas, pillows, and towels extend the print across the deck, creating a visual flow from sea to sky that transitions from carefree mornings to lively evenings.

On Deck 8, Mediterranean culinary destination Mistral takes on the warmth of the Mandarino palette, instilling fresh energy into the open-air restaurant. On the aft, orange, coral and blush-toned upholstery and décor add a joyful touch to al fresco dining and aperitivo against sweeping ocean views. The setting is further shaped by Ginori 1735's Il Viaggio di Nettuno porcelain collection, designed by English artist Luke Edward Hall. Drawing from the marine world, the collection brings together fantastical sea creatures, mythological figures, and rich color to create an imaginative underwater narrative. Across tableware, glassware, and lighting accents, it infuses the atmosphere with creativity and refinement, inviting guests to connect over chef-driven dishes, specialty cocktails, and elegant wines.

At the water's edge, the signature Marina is awash in the Zafferano tones, where bursts of golden yellow and amber recall the glow of a Mediterranean sunset. Brightly colored furnishings and vivid textiles complement the sunlit atmosphere, as guests lounge above the water, sunbathe after a swim, and enjoy watersports while at anchor, highlighting direct access to the sea, one of Evrima's defining pleasures.

"We are pleased to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on a project that embodies our shared commitment to excellence in hospitality. At Ginori 1735, we view luxury hospitality as a natural extension of our craftsmanship, where design enhances the experience of travel and gathering. Il Viaggio di Nettuno expresses this vision, bringing a narrative inspired by the sea and discovery into a refined onboard setting," said Mehdi Benabadji, Chief Executive Officer of Ginori 1735.

The collaboration extends beyond design with a limited-time craft cocktail menu inspired by Ginori 1735's Italian heritage. Select pieces from the Il Viaggio di Nettuno collection will also be available for purchase at The Boutique, with home shipping available to guests in the United States. The full collection is available for purchase on Ginori.com.

About Evrima

Evrima, Greek for "discovery," launched in October 2022 as the inaugural yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Measuring 624 feet, it accommodates up to 298 guests across 149 suites featuring airy interiors and private oceanview terraces. On board, travelers will find revitalizing spa treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa® using ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi products, a dynamic marina for lounging and watersports, and five distinctive dining options, among them S.E.A. in collaboration with acclaimed chef Sven Elverfeld. In addition to the Mediterranean, Evrima also sails through the Caribbean and French Polynesia, unlocking unforgettable destinations around the globe in an intimate setting.

The Ginori 1735 collaboration underscores The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's commitment to enriching travel at sea through experiences that inspire discovery, connection, and lasting memories. To learn more about Evrima's upcoming itineraries, please visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Alaska, and the South Pacific, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private oceanview terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second yacht and world's first Forbes Five-Star Cruise Ship, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, which set sail in July 2025, continues this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

ABOUT GINORI 1735

For three centuries, Ginori 1735 has been one of the world's leading luxury and lifestyle brands, an expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and in design. Part of the Kering Group since 2013, Ginori 1735 has long been associated with great names from the worlds of fashion, art, design, architecture, cinema and furniture. The brand's activity constitutes a meeting point between tradition and innovation and includes collections for the table, art and everyday objects, gifts, lamps, furniture and textiles, crystal, cutlery and hospitality projects thanks to the Café Ginori concept. The iconic crown that marks the Ginori 1735 creations symbolizes the perfect fusion of craftsmanship and art, ever at the heart of the brand. Based in Florence, the production site – the Manifattura – represents a unique place where high-tech technology now supports a savoir-faire that is the fruit of centuries-old artistry.

Ginori 1735 promotes a modern Renaissance, through a rediscovery and revival of everyday life in its pleasures and artistic expressions. Today, the world of Ginori 1735 is modelled on a multiplicity of voices and styles, reinvesting the Manifattura's legacy in the vision of new generations of masters of style, able to bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art. Ginori 1735 counts on a distribution network consisting of shops in Florence, Milan, Paris, Seoul and London, present in some of the most prestigious sales outlets in Europe, America, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific. The brand likewise trusts in important partnerships with some of the most prestigious luxury hotel chains and finest restaurants worldwide. The Maison then has its own e-commerce channel that reaches more than 30 countries globally.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.