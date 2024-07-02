Luxury Group Flies onto the Scene with Blade Collaboration, Elevating and Redefining Summer Travel in New York City

Guests will experience unparalleled luxury with Blade helicopter service, seamlessly transporting them from sky to suite in a first-of-its-kind collaboration

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Group by Marriott International, the unrivaled portfolio of eight hotel brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels, today announces a curated slate of exclusive experiences in collaboration with urban air mobility platform Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade"). Through this immersive collaboration, the Luxury Group will engage guests with the opportunity to fly directly to and from the airport to their hotel destinations using Blade's helicopter service, elevating their summer travel plans with unparalleled ease and convenience.

Luxury Group by Marriott International launches collaboration with urban air mobility platform Blade

Between July 1 and September 2, 2024, eligible guests at a selection of the Luxury Group properties in New York City will be treated to an exclusive package that takes luxury to new heights: complimentary roundtrip Blade airport helicopter transfers, offering seamless connections to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport*.

The high-flying experience will be reserved for guests staying two nights or more in select suites at The St. Regis New York; JW Marriott Essex House New York; W New York - Union Square; The New York EDITION; The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad; and The Luxury Collection Hotel Manhattan Midtown, allowing them more time to enjoy their travels and less time on the road.

"Spanning the Luxury Group's portfolio of brands, this collaboration with Blade advances our mission to provide guests with exceptional service and amenities through innovation and imagination," says George Hammer, Global Head of Luxury Marketing, Marriott International. "As summer travel season can be especially hectic, we're excited to introduce this bespoke partnership that will streamline and enhance our guests' journeys before even setting foot in our suites."

Sky to Suite Transfers

Aboard a Blade, guests will take in legendary cityscapes through panoramic windows as they are whisked from the airport to central Manhattan in as few as five minutes, dramatically reducing high-traffic commute time. Upon landing at the helipad at Blade Lounge East on East 34th Street or the newly renovated Blade Lounge West on West 30th Street, a luxury car service will be ready to chauffeur guests directly to their suites. This elevated end-to-end service will ensure the entire travel journey is as comfortable and lavish as the destination, perfect for discerning guests seeking extra time to unwind in their suites or to immerse themselves in all that the city has to offer.

As an additional service, all guests staying at participating hotels will have access to exclusive rates for Blade Airport and Blade Ground Connect car transfers, inclusive of all room categories. With preferred pricing for all airport transfers, savvy visitors in New York City can skip the traffic – and stress – to maximize their travels throughout the summer.

Lounge in Luxury

To celebrate the collaboration, the Luxury Group will also debut seasonal pop-up activations at Blade Lounge West and Blade Lounge East to enhance every point of the guest journey. Both lounges will be transformed with experiential, multi-sensory offerings inspired by amenities within the distinct brands of the Luxury Group, including signature scents from EDITION, curated playlists from W Hotels, and exclusively at Blade Lounge West, a live JW Garden growing fresh garnishes for pre-flight refreshments. Guests will also be invited to explore their next travel destination by perusing the Luxury Group portfolio, comprised of over 500 properties around the world via in-lounge travel guides.

Exclusively at Blade Lounge West from Tuesday, July 2 to Friday, July 5 and every Thursday and Friday for the rest of summer between 3 and 8 p.m., the Luxury Group will introduce a summer-long residency featuring seasonal and destination-based menus inspired by a handful of the portfolio's iconic hotels including EDITION, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, as well as a refreshment with ingredients from JW Marriott's JW Garden. In the spirit of classic luxury, guests can also explore a luxury steamer trunk containing gifts that bring to life the distinctive lifestyles offered at five of its luxury hotel brands, including The Ritz-Carlton-branded exotic floral bouquets, signature Le Labo scents from EDITION, JW Marriott herb sachets, destination-inspired sweets by The Luxury Collection and St. Regis apparel. Selected Blade fliers will also be gifted with a curation of keepsakes, each emblematic of the unique identities of the hotel brands, to cherish as travel memories.

"Blade's collaboration with Luxury Group provides our passengers with top tier hospitality at every touchpoint of their New York City stay including our integrated booking process," said Roisin Branch, Blade's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Blade Airport transfers not only offer the most breathtaking views of the city, they also significantly reduce travel time and stress levels. This service sets the Luxury Group apart by ensuring every aspect of their guests' travel experience is smooth, swift, and enjoyable."

For more details on the Blade collaboration, terms & conditions, and to make suite reservations at Marriott's luxury hotels, please see here.

*Subject to availability and nontransferable. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Terms and conditions:

Complimentary Blade flight and Ground Connect transfers are available to guests staying a minimum of 2 nights in select suites at participating hotels in New York City, subject to availability. The number of complimentary codes per booking is determined by the hotel. Discounts on Blade flight and Ground Connect transfers are offered to all participating hotel guests with a minimum 2-night stay, upon proof of hotel reservation. Ground Connect transfers are valid for travel anywhere within Manhattan. Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. acts as an air charter broker and indirect air carrier, not a direct air carrier, and does not have operational authority of aircraft. All flights conducted in the United States are operated by DOT/FAA licensed direct air carriers.

About Luxury Group ®

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's luxury brands group offers a boundless network of more than 510 landmark hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information on Luxury Group, stay connected on Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 31 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by enabling cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. No company flies more people in and out of city centers than BLADE. See Blade's helicopter and jet charter routes. With Blade, you can book by-the-seat on scheduled flights between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports, between Vancouver and Victoria in Canada and between Nice and Monaco in Europe. For more information, visit www.blade.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.