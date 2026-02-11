Luxury Group, Marriott International Celebrates Global Recognition in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards

Luxury Group claims 30 percent of the newly awarded Five‑Star honors, adding 11 new Five‑Star distinctions in 2026.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today celebrates top honors in the Forbes Travel Guide 2026 Star Awards, with its Luxury Group – which encompasses an unrivaled portfolio of hotel brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels – earning a total of 397 recognitions across hotels and resorts, yachts, spas, and restaurants. The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards are the world's only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships, earned through a rigorous evaluation process that emphasizes service excellence above all else.

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Marking a milestone year of recognition for The Ritz‑Carlton Yacht Collection, Ilma – the second vessel in the brand's three‑ship fleet – earns its first Five‑Star distinction, becoming the world's first and only Five-Star cruise ship. The new honors also extend across Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the portfolio of nine rare, ultra-luxury sanctuaries defined by bespoke experiences and a profound sense of place, signaling the continued evolution of The Ritz-Carlton experience beyond traditional hospitality. Saudi Arabia's Red Sea giga-project achieved its inaugural Five-Star with Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, an eco-friendly island getaway with overwater and beach villas. Together these new achievements emphasize the strength and momentum of the Luxury Group, Marriott International's portfolio across destinations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, and its ongoing commitment to redefining luxury travel through highly curated experiences spanning yachts, tented lodges & camps, rare estates, and other distinctive offerings.

New for 2026, Marriott International celebrates several first-time Five-Star recognitions across its Luxury Group portfolio. Newly awarded properties include Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo; Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai; The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko; Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes; The St. Regis Macao; and The St. Regis Atlanta.

Luxury Group, Marriott International also earned new recognition across culinary and wellness experiences. Georgia gains its first double Five-Star with the elegant St. Regis Atlanta and Atlas, a European-influenced American restaurant filled with 20th-century art, and Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau achieves a Five-Star recognition for their culinary excellence. The newly honored Thermal Spring Spa at HOTEL THE MITSUI Kyoto, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa joins a growing list of acclaimed spas, including The Spa at The West Hollywood EDITION and The St. Regis Chicago Spa. Popular among families, golfers and spa-goers, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes also obtained a top rating, a first for the city. These accolades highlight the portfolio's continued evolution toward passion‑based travel, meeting guests where their interests lie – through dining, wellness, and experiential luxury.

"Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is an extraordinary honor and one we value deeply," said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International. "Forbes' Five-Star and Four-Star distinctions are among the most credible and respected markers of excellence in luxury travel, making this acknowledgment especially meaningful. While our brands are united by a shared commitment to thoughtful, intuitive service, luxury ultimately comes to life through the individual moments that shape each guest's stay. I'm incredibly proud of those who bring that spirit to life every day, creating experiences that feel both personal and unmistakably unique."

"Luxury Group, Marriott International has dominated our 2026 awards list with a remarkable 11 new Five-Star awards," said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide. "This is not by happenstance, but the outcome of the Luxury Group's concerted approach of delivering authenticity by establishing a consistent service identity. We see this across the Luxury Group, Marriott International portfolio and send our congratulations to the leadership and staff on their success."

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP, MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 555 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

ABOUT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

ABOUT METHODOLOGY

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on up to 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

