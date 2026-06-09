Luxury Residential Tower RT500 Begins Leasing at The Park in Berkeley Heights, N.J.

A hospitality-driven residential experience brings elevated living, curated amenities, and direct access to The Park's dynamic dining and lifestyle offerings

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connell Company, one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the U.S., has begun leasing RT500, an eleven-story tower that will include 179 residential units. The tower, which will be one of two at The Park under the Round Table (RT) Residences brand, will feature a wide range of resort-style amenities including an entertainment lounge, game room, state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop pool and more.

Each residence will feature modern finishes and a palette of neutral, calming tones. Residences are highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows, contemporary quartz countertops, and wood-plank flooring.

The leasing office for RT500 officially opened on June 1 and operates temporarily inside the Embassy Suites by Hilton Berkeley Heights at 250 Connell Drive until construction is completed. Prospective residents will soon be invited to participate in hard-hat tours of the model apartment and amenity floor, offering an early look at the community. With an anticipated move-in date of August 1, 2026, RT500, which will be managed by Greystar, has already generated strong interest and a high volume of inquiries.

Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners in collaboration with David M. Sullivan Inc., each residence will feature modern finishes and a palette of neutral, calming tones. Residences are highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows, contemporary quartz countertops, and wood-plank flooring. RT500 will offer an extensive amenity collection, including a fitness center; a game room with a multi-sport simulator; co-working spaces; and a rooftop entertainment lounge and deck connected to a rooftop pool.

Beyond the building itself, residents will enjoy direct access to the larger community taking shape at The Park, which will feature a curated mix of restaurants, entertainment and lifestyle destinations. Select retail will be accessible through the RT500 building, providing seamless access to these community offerings. These include Café Exchange, a two-story social café offering premium coffee, food, and an evening wine bar with a focus on community, books, and culture, as well as Dogtopia, an award-winning provider of year-round overnight boarding, premium spa and grooming services, amongst other customized services for dogs.

"We're incredibly excited to officially begin preleasing RT500 and start welcoming future residents into the RT Residences experience," said Shane Connell, executive vice president of The Connell Company. "From the moment people step inside, they'll be able to see how the residences, amenities and the surrounding community at The Park are coming together to create something truly special. RT500 offers beautiful living spaces and access to an energetic, thoughtfully curated lifestyle with dining, entertainment and social spaces that make this community unlike anything else in the area."

The Park is a 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges, outdoor trail and parks, all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. The Park is currently adding offerings along District Drive, which in addition to the RT Residences buildings, will include 160,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, wellness and lifestyle concepts, including Boschetto, Four Spoons Ice Cream Company, Doner Shack, Cafe Exchange, Dogtopia, Greatness Wins, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, Emberside Brewery, Rosa Azul, BASH, and BASH's MODO Hi-Fi Listening Bar, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination.

To learn more about RT500 and stay informed on upcoming updates and leasing opportunities, please visit: https://rt500residences.com/

About Round Table (RT) Residences

Round Table (RT) Residences is one branch of an elevated resort concept known as Round Table Resort which includes two luxury residential properties, RT500 and RT600, five "work resort" office buildings, RT Workspaces, and a top ranked Embassy Suites all located at The Park in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. All Round Table Resort spaces deliver a service-driven approach that prioritizes comfort, connection, and thoughtful experiences. RT Residences reimagines residential living through a hospitality-focused and amenity-driven lens. From elevated amenities and beautifully designed shared spaces to seamless access to the dining, entertainment, and lifestyle destinations at The Park, every detail is curated with the care and attention of a boutique hospitality experience. RT Residences offers more than a place to live - it's a lifestyle rooted in exceptional service, community, and modern design. To learn more about RT Residences, please visit: https://rt500residences.com/

About The Park

The Park, formerly known as Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a $500 million redevelopment to bring an urban energy and community to the suburbs. The Park is situated on a walkable, 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of "work resort" offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. At its heart is District Drive, a main street featuring concepts like Boschetto, Four Spoons Ice Cream Company, Doner Shack, Café Exchange, Dogtopia, Greatness Wins, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, Emberside Brewery, Rosa Azul, and BASH, RT Residences, and outdoor parks and trails, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/

About The Connell Company

The Connell Company, founded in 1926, is one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the United States. Since its inception, there have been five generations of the Connell family owning and involved in the business. Over its 100 years in business, Connell has evolved from a commodities-based organization to a real estate and finance-based firm. To learn more about The Connell Company, please visit: https://connellco.com/

SOURCE The Connell Company