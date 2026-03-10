The Park in Berkeley Heights Announces New Wave of Retail and Dining Ahead of Summer 2026 Grand Opening

New offerings at The Park mark a major milestone in the development, bringing a diverse mix of retail, dining and lifestyle offerings to the campus

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use campus in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, today announced six new retailers that will occupy The District at The Park beginning July 2026. The diverse mix ranges from lifestyle, wellness, and dining options that will enhance the vibrant, mixed-use environment that supports The Park's dynamic blend of living, working and recreational experiences.

The District at The Park is a 60-acre downtown area for shopping, dining, and entertainment; anchored around a walkable Main Street slated to open this year.

The Park, formerly Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a transformative $500 million redevelopment, evolving from a traditional office campus into one of New Jersey's newest destination neighborhoods. A key component of this vision is The District at The Park, a vibrant 60-acre downtown anchored by a walkable main street featuring approximately 160,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts.

The latest retail commitments bring a mix of wellness, dining, and lifestyle concepts to the neighborhood. The upcoming food and beverage concepts include: Four Spoons Ice Cream Company, a family-owned ice cream shop with more than 30 super-premium flavors and froyo; Doner Shack, a Mediterranean-inspired concept serving street-food favorites and flavor-packed kebabs, originating from Europe; and Cafe Exchange, a two-story social café offering premium coffee, food, and an evening wine bar, with a special emphasis on community, books, and the arts.

On the wellness side, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness will open a modern wellness facility. Within a spa-like environment, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness will provide customized IV vitamin infusions targeted for energy, immune support, recovery, anti-aging, and wellness optimization.

Additional offerings will include Dogtopia, which will provide award-winning daycare, overnight and holiday boarding, and premium spa services for dogs; as well as Greatness Wins, an elevated athletic apparel brand founded by Chris Riccobono, Derek Jeter and Misty Copeland, which will open its first flagship location along District Drive.

"After years of working on The Park's transformation, seeing these diverse retail additions come to fruition is incredibly exciting," said Shane Connell, Executive Vice President at The Connell Company. "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome these new concepts to The District at The Park and expand the campus' offerings. The mix of wellness, dining, and lifestyle brands reflects the momentum behind what we're building, and each one brings something fresh, energetic, and inviting to the neighborhood."

Capricorn Retail Advisors serves as The Park's exclusive retail leasing consultant, overseeing all leasing activities for the project. Leveraging their industry expertise, they have secured agreements for more than 37,000 square feet of retail space and are continuing to negotiate additional deals as they fill the remaining space and guide the ongoing evolution of The Park.

"The District at The Park is an amazing one-of-a-kind project, and it's been wonderful to see the strong interest and enthusiasm it continues to generate," said Larry Weinstein, Principal at New York City–based Capricorn Retail Advisors. "We're grateful for the opportunity to bring Capricorn's experience to the table and help shape a diverse tenant mix that aligns with the vision for this dynamic neighborhood. The momentum we're seeing confirms that The Park is becoming one of New Jersey's most compelling mixed-use destinations."

In addition to the six new retail leases, The District at The Park will feature approximately 60,000 square feet of entertainment and dining concepts announced earlier this year, with openings anticipated to begin in Fall 2026. This includes Emberside Brewery, a destination for on-site crafted beers; Rosa Azul, a Mexican restaurant which will boast artful cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails, as well as a taqueria that will offer window service for the outdoor garden and playground area; and a speakeasy style venue called BASH, featuring a wood-fired steakhouse, thoughtfully designed event spaces and multiple bars including a hi-fi listening bar, as well as 14 of New Jersey's first duckpin bowling lanes and gaming area including pool tables, dart boards, shuffleboards, and more; all owned and operated by Table & Banter Hospitality.

The Park also offers an impressive selection of existing national and local operators, including the 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, a 112,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness Center, Starbucks, Grain & Cane, FIELDHOUSE, and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices that are 97 percent occupied, including a co-working membership club, Round Table Studios. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/.

About The Park

The Park, formerly known as Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a $500 million repositioning to bring urban energy and community to the suburbs. The Park is situated on a walkable, 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. The Park is currently adding The District at The Park, which will include 328 apartments and 170,000 square feet of restaurants and entertainment retail, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/

About The Connell Company

Founded in 1926, The Connell Company has grown into one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the United States. Throughout its history, the company has remained family-owned, with five generations of the Connell family involved in its leadership. With almost 100 years in business, Connell has evolved from a commodities-based organization to a real estate, hospitality, and finance-based firm. To learn more about The Connell Company, please visit: https://connellco.com/

About Capricorn Retail Advisors

Capricorn Retail Advisors is an operator-led retail real estate investment and advisory platform built by senior industry leaders. We partner with premier landlords and growth brands to curate luxury corridors, lifestyle destinations, and high-performing mixed-use environments nationwide. Drawing on firsthand experience leading sophisticated retail portfolios, Capricorn structures disciplined, design-conscious transactions that protect capital, elevate merchandising, and build enduring retail ecosystems. To learn more about Capricorn Retail Advisors, please visit https://www.capricornre.com/

