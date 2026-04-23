The Park in Berkeley Heights Secures Lease with Montclair Restaurant Boschetto for Second Location

Renowned for its upscale cuisine in a casual setting, the celebrated restaurant adds another elevated dining destination to the campus

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use campus in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, today announced the renowned Montclair dining destination, Boschetto, will officially be opening its second location within The District at The Park opening this Fall. The addition of this upscale eatery adds another elevated dining destination to The Park's already diverse mix of retail offerings.

Renowned Montclair dining destination, Boschetto, will open its second location within The District at The Park in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Specializing in regional Italian cuisine, Boschetto offers a "fine fast-casual" dining experience, blending sleek, modern design with high-quality dishes served in a counter-service setting. Drawing on extensive industry experience, New Jersey and New York natives, Robert Spina, Ryan Held, and Chef Joseph Sergentakis, founded Boschetto with a vision to elevate and reimagine the traditional Italian dining experience.

At the heart of Boschetto's philosophy is a commitment to simplicity, quality, and integrity. The menu showcases thoughtfully prepared dishes rooted in tradition, with an emphasis on letting each ingredient speak for itself including unique offerings and regional classics.

Boschetto's new location at The District at The Park will be approximately 3,600 square feet, consisting of a 100-person capacity, nearly doubling the size of the Montclair location.

"We could not think of a better fit than The Park for our new location," said Robert Spina Co-Founder and CEO of Boschetto. "We looked at many sites before deciding to put a Boschetto here. Nothing compares to the uniqueness of this location. The attention to detail and hospitality-forward DNA is evident in every aspect of this development. We look forward to many successful years here."

The Park, formerly Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a transformative $500 million redevelopment, evolving from a traditional office campus into one of New Jersey's newest destination neighborhoods. A key component of this vision is The District at The Park, a vibrant 60-acre downtown anchored by a walkable main street featuring approximately 160,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment experiences.

"As personal fans of Boschetto, we are extremely excited that they will be joining the growing community developing here at The Park," said Shane Connell, Executive Vice President at The Connell Company. "Their dedication to authentic cuisine, warm hospitality, and high-quality ingredients aligns seamlessly with our vision for The Park as a vibrant, experience-driven destination. We're confident Boschetto will bring a unique energy to the campus and quickly become a go-to gathering place for our community."

In addition to Boschetto, The Park recently announced other retail leases that will be coming to The District at The Park beginning this August including Four Spoons Ice Cream Company, Doner Shack, Cafe Exchange, Dogtopia, Greatness Wins, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, Emberside Brewery, Rosa Azul, BASH, and MODO Hi-Fi Listening Bar.

The Park also offers an impressive selection of existing national and local operators, including the 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, a 112,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness Center, Starbucks, Grain & Cane, FIELDHOUSE, and over 1.5 million square feet of "work resort" offices that are 97 percent occupied, including a co-working membership club, Round Table Studios. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/.

About The Park

The Park, formerly known as Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a $500 million repositioning to bring urban energy and community to the suburbs. The Park is situated on a walkable, 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. The Park is currently adding The District at The Park, which will include 328 apartments and 160,000 square feet of restaurants and entertainment retail, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/

About Boschetto

Established in 2023, Boschetto is a fine fast-casual eatery dedicated to serving authentic regional Italian cuisine. Founded by Robert Spina, Ryan Held, and Chef Joseph Sergentakis, Boschetto was created to make Michelin-level Italian dining accessible in a refined, world-class designed space. The brand first opened in Montclair, New Jersey, and is now expanding with its second location at The Park in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Guests enjoy elevated, expertly crafted dishes in a modern counter-service format that blends convenience with culinary excellence.

About The Connell Company

Founded in 1926, The Connell Company has grown into one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the United States. Throughout its history, the company has remained family-owned, with five generations of the Connell family involved in its leadership. With almost 100 years in business, Connell has evolved from a commodities-based organization to a real estate, hospitality, and finance-based firm. To learn more about The Connell Company, please visit: https://connellco.com/

SOURCE The Connell Company