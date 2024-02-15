Luxury Shopping Long Island - Ballard Designs Furniture & Décor to Open in Americana Manhasset District

The popular home furnishings retailer is moving out of Garden City, NY to embrace Long Island's luxury North Shore shopping experience.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, home décor and furniture retailer, is on the move again . . . now relocating its long-time Roosevelt Field Mall location to Long Island's North Shore shopping destination district, adjacent to Americana Manhasset. The Long Island area is known for high-end boutiques, walkable outdoor setting, and dog-friendly shopping near New York, making it ideal for Ballard's newest store.

The Ballard Designs store is being readied for opening in the Manhasset shopping district on Long Island, NY. The omnichannel home furnishings brand will open doors here March 1, 2024. Ballard's popular Alcott Cabinet. Image styled and photographed by Influencer @MargaretofYork

"We love making it easy for our guests to shop around and gather design inspiration," said Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "The Americana Manhasset shopping district is home to many of the world's top brands, including home furnishings retailers. We know our customers are already there, and this space lets us showcase our best retail experience. After all, like our guests, we enjoy changing and developing how our spaces look and feel!"

Light and bright, Ballard Designs' new 8,095-square-foot store features two levels for easy access and browsing.

After descending a sparkling glass-walled staircase, design lovers will discover beautifully decorated room vignettes featuring Ballard's exclusive living and dining room furniture, upholstery, and lighting.

featuring Ballard's exclusive living and dining room furniture, upholstery, and lighting. Shoppers can also pick up decorative throw pillows, tableware, entertaining needs, home accessories, and new seasonal décor for quick, stylish updates.

for quick, stylish updates. The new store is also dog-shopper-friendly. Guests will find the brand's iconic pet bowls standing by the front door to slake the thirst of their four-footed friends.

In-store, home decorators can sample hundreds of fabrics and schedule a complimentary appointment with an expert Design Consultant for help with everything from color selection and space-planning to decorating an entire home. Professional designers and clients are also encouraged to explore and imagine.

The location is 1900 Northern Boulevard, west of Searingtown Road, with ample parking available and street-level entrance.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

