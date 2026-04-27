Luxury Sleep Experts Tanda and Neal Jarest Explore the Role of Home Fragrance in Interior Ambiance in HelloNation

PINEHURST, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can fragrance objects influence the way a space feels and functions? Tanda and Neal Jarest of Opulence of Southern Pines explore this question in HelloNation. The article, Scent and Structure: How Fragrance Objects Shape Interior Experience presents a view of home fragrance not as a decorative afterthought, but as a fundamental part of sensory home design.

Tanda Jarest, Owner of Opulence of Southern Pines Speed Speed

As the article explains, a refined home fragrance does more than freshen the air. It sets tone, defines atmosphere, and supports the intended use of a space. When paired with sculptural vessels—such as hand-poured candles or diffusers housed in artisanal glass—the result is a dual-function element that serves both visual and olfactory purposes. These objects become part of the room's physical composition, contributing form and texture while also delivering scent.

The Jarests emphasize that these fragrance vessels function as more than accessories. Positioned with intent, they can introduce visual balance, contrast, or spatial rhythm, much like ceramics or fine décor pieces. Their understated presence adds depth to a room without disrupting its aesthetic language.

Equally important is the scent itself. Choosing fragrance notes that align with the purpose of the space—botanicals for bedrooms, resins for common areas—can enhance emotional tone and reinforce daily rhythms. Over time, these selections create an olfactory imprint that contributes to how the home is experienced and remembered.

The full article, Scent and Structure: How Fragrance Objects Shape Interior Experience, appears in HelloNation and outlines how luxury home scents, when thoughtfully integrated, serve as vital design components that shape both ambiance and well-being.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation