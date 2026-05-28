Luxury Travelers Are Waiting Longer to Book 2026 World Cup Finals Trips and Spending More Than Ever

Roadtrips sees rising demand for bespoke semifinal and final experiences as fans prioritize flexibility, exclusivity and once-in-a-generation access

WINNIPEG, MB, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury sports travel company Roadtrips says travelers are increasingly treating the 2026 World Cup of Soccer like a last-minute luxury purchase. They're waiting longer to commit while spending significantly more on customized experiences surrounding the tournament's semifinals and championship match.

Luxury sports travel company Roadtrips says travelers are increasingly treating the 2026 World Cup of Soccer like a last-minute luxury purchase.

With the 2026 World Cup final set for the New York/New Jersey region and semifinal matches expected to draw global demand, Roadtrips is seeing strong interest in high-end, fully customized travel packages that combine premium hotels, private transportation, concierge support and multi-city itineraries.

Roadtrips' premium World Cup packages currently start from approximately $6,675 per person for semifinal experiences and $18,515 per person for final packages, with many travelers customizing their itineraries well beyond those starting rates through upgraded accommodations, extended stays and private experiences.

"We're seeing many travelers approach the World Cup the same way they approach the Super Bowl, Formula 1 Monaco or the Olympics," said Dave Guenther, President of Roadtrips. "They want the flexibility to wait for the most exciting matchups, but once they decide to go, they're looking for a seamless, highly personalized experience with premium accommodations and VIP-level service."

According to Roadtrips, many luxury clients are delaying final decisions until closer to the tournament as they monitor team performance, hospitality availability and potential travel companions. The company says that trend is creating a compressed luxury booking window for the World Cup's most sought-after matches.

With matches spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 World Cup of Soccer is shaping up to be one of the biggest luxury sports travel events North America has ever seen.

Roadtrips specializes in bespoke sports travel experiences and offers customized itineraries for every stage of the tournament, including semifinals and finals-focused packages designed around travelers' preferred cities, hotels and match schedules.

"Many of these trips are multi-generational or bucket-list experiences," added Guenther. "Clients aren't just attending a match, they're building an entire luxury travel experience around one of the biggest sporting events in the world."

For more information about Roadtrips' 2026 World Cup travel experiences, visit Roadtrips World Cup Packages. To make a reservation, call 1-800-465-1765 to speak with a Sports Travel Specialist or talk to your travel advisor.

About Roadtrips

For over 30 years, Roadtrips has been providing completely customized luxury sports travel experiences to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. The company prides itself on delivering top-quality sports travel experiences that take the worry out of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy special moments that will create lifetime memories. Roadtrips is part of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Roadtrips