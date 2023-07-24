LWC Studios Launches "Still Paying the Price: Reparations in Real Terms"

News provided by

LWC Studios

24 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LWC Studios has launched a new original podcast that explores what modern-day reparations and restitutions for Black Americans might look like.

Each episode of Still Paying the Price delves into the different stories—past and present—in fields like the sciences, music, and home ownership where Black Americans are owed. The series is made possible by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The series will be released on July 24, 2023.

Continue Reading

"With advancements in technology and genealogy research, descendants of the enslaved now have unprecedented opportunities to uncover their history, roots, and identity," co-editor of Still Paying the Price Pamela Kirkland said. "While this is a beautiful development, it also raises profound questions about the buried stories—whether intentionally or not—and the debt owed to these descendants."

"This series goes beyond the surface-level conversations surrounding whether or not reparations should be paid and instead focuses on the real-life experiences, struggles, and aspirations of those directly affected by the legacy of American slavery and systemic racism," she adds.

"Participating in the MacArthur Foundation's Equitable Recovery Initiative, which included dozens of organizations exploring the question of reparations in today's context, has been one of the highlights of our original work at LWC Studios," Juleyka Lantigua, the series creator and co-editor said.

"Collaborating with our fellow grantees in exploring restorative and just ways to amend for our country's original sin was an exercise in truth telling and affirmation. I am humbled that we were able to make a contribution with Still Paying the Price by gathering necessary stories from those most profoundly impacted."

Subscribe or follow on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere you listen to podcasts. For transcripts and all episodes, visit StillPayingThePricePod.com and follow the show on Instagram and Facebook @stillpayingthepricepod

Kojin Tashiro composed the show's original score and sound designed all episodes. Paulina Velasco is the managing editor. Michelle Baker is a producer. Amanda DeJesus is the production intern. Lindsay Hood is the fact checker. Cover art "Gemini" by Fitgi Saint-Louis.

Visit: StillPayingThePricePod.com

Follow: @StillPayingThePricePod on Instagram and Still Paying the Price on Facebook

SOURCE LWC Studios

Also from this source

Left Over, an Investigative Podcast from LWC Studios, Reveals the Toxic Politics in the American Public School Lunch System

Latina to Latina Podcast Reaches 2 Million Downloads

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.