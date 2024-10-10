LWC Studios launches the second season of its original documentary podcast 100 Latina Birthdays

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- The new season of the Peabody-nominated studio's investigative series chronicles some of the most prevalent health issues facing U.S. Latinas ages 20-39, and the ancestral alternatives they're seeking out for treatment and healing. "This season of 100 Latina Birthdays we're building from our initial premise: as Latinas' health goes, so does the economic health of the country" says series creator and LWC Studios founder Juleyka Lantigua. Among the more startling reporting in the series are stories from Latinas who live with life-altering conditions like endometriosis and chronic depression. Reporters also look closely at the rising popularity of psilocybin to treat mental health conditions; and the high-risk Latinas face by living in areas with a high score on the social vulnerability index.

"The stories in Season 2 illuminate the nuanced ways in which the health of Latinas and our interactions with the U.S. healthcare system complicate our experience of adulthood. They also clarify what it means–and what it takes–to thrive as an adult Latina in this country," the show's senior producer Virginia Lora, says.

The series is made possible by grants from the lead funder Healthy Communities Foundation (HFC), Kellogg Foundation, Woods Fund Chicago, the Field Foundation of Illinois, and the Chicago Foundation for Women. "Healthy Communities Foundation is proud to support 100 Latina Birthdays in amplifying the powerful and often overlooked health stories of Latinas in our communities," says HCF President Maria Pesqueira. "This podcast highlights the unique challenges and experiences of Chicago area Latinas across different life stages, and serves as a vital platform for driving systemic change, inspiring action, and informing solutions to improve Latinas' health and well-being across the U.S."

Subscribe or follow on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. For transcripts in English and Spanish and all published episodes, visit 100LatinaBirthdays .

