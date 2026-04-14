Lydia Arroyo Named Chief Nursing Officer of PIH Health Whittier Hospital

WHITTIER, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lydia Arroyo MSN/FNP RNC-OB has been named chief nursing officer (CNO) of PIH Health Whittier Hospital. In this capacity, Arroyo is responsible for executive oversight of PIH Health Whittier Hospital's nursing practice and operations.

Arroyo is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years of clinical experience. She has been with PIH Health since 2022, first joining the organization as the senior director, Maternal Child Health Services where she managed the daily operations of three departments and oversaw the planning, development, and integration of the women's health service line.

In 2025, Arroyo was appointed to interim senior director of Surgical Services, then later that year was promoted to vice president, Nursing Operations, overseeing PIH Health Whittier Hospital Maternal Child Health, Perioperative, and Gastroenterology Services. Under her leadership, PIH Health Whittier Hospital has gained recognition as a top hospital for Maternity Care.

"Throughout my career at PIH Health, I have had the opportunity to work across multiple service lines—from maternal child health to surgical services and nursing operations," said Arroyo. "These experiences have strengthened my collaborative relationships and deepened my understanding of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. I am honored to serve in this new role and remain committed to supporting our caregivers and advancing excellence in care for every patient we serve."

"Lydia will lead PIH Health Whittier Hospital in its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients and the greater Whittier community," said PIH Health President and Chief Executive Officer James R. West. "Her leadership, expertise, and compassion will further elevate the quality of care we provide."

Arroyo received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pacific College and her Master of Science in Nursing with a specialization as a family nurse practitioner from Herzing University.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, over 30 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

SOURCE PIH Health