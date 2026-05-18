Lydia Field Joins Family Law Group at Rubin Rudman

BOSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Lydia Field has joined its Family Law Group as an associate. She joins the firm from O'Connor Family Law.

Lydia Field has joined the Family Law Group at Rubin Rudman in Boston as an associate.

Field concentrates her practice on complex, high-conflict divorce and custody cases. She is known for her measured, common-sense approach and ability to keep everyone focused on what matters even in the most contentious situations. She helps clients navigate the financially complicated and emotionally charged process of resolving wide-ranging issues such as spousal and child support obligations, child custody, and the division of assets, etc.

She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2020 and her B.A. from American University in 2011.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

Contact:

Kristen Weller

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

617.330.7189

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubin Rudman