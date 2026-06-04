Rubin Rudman Opens Westborough, MA Office

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that it has opened an office in Westborough, MA at 1500 West Park Drive, Suite 210. The office will primarily serve the firm's highly-regarded Trusts and Estates, Fiduciary Litigation, Family Law, and Elder Law Groups with two of the firm's elder law attorneys – partner Lisa Neeley and associate Amy McIntyre – working from the location alongside other colleagues from Rubin Rudman's Boston headquarters.

The firm has one of the largest and most sophisticated practices for family and personal matters in New England. The new office will enable the firm to continue to serve local clients in the region at the highest levels. Rubin Rudman also has satellite offices in Andover and Woburn.

"We are excited to open our new suburban office in Westborough. We have many clients in the Metrowest area and the office will make it easier for clients who like the convenience of a local office," said John J. McGivney, Managing Partner at Rubin Rudman. "It is important to always meet your clients where they are, with the services they want, and our local offices help us provide the client service excellence we are known for."

Neeley is a well-known trusts and estate and elder law attorney who focuses her practice on Medicaid eligibility and appeals, special needs and estate planning, probate and trust administration, and guardianship and conservatorship matters. She has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Elder Law (2022-2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Top 50 Women Lawyers (2022-2025) and Lawyer of the Year for Elder Law (2021), among many other awards. She is a fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel and an active member in the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (MassNAELA). She is a sought-after speaker on elder law and Medicaid topics, and regularly presents at business organizations, local bar associations, and MCLE training programs.

McIntyre also concentrates her practice on trusts and estate and elder law with an emphasis on asset restructuring and Medicaid eligibility planning, Medicaid appeals, estate recovery matters, probate and trust administration, and estate planning. She is highly involved with MassNAELA and is a member of the Boston and Worcester County Bar Associations and the Real Estate Bar Association. She is currently participating in the New England Fellows Institute of ACTEC – Class III. She regularly speaks on Medicaid topics at legal seminars across the region through the National Business Institute and other organizations.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman