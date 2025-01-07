Lyn Cowgill Joins SOLV Energy with Focus on Procurement Transformation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy announced that Lyn Cowgill has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Procurement to lead the company's procurement strategy and supply chain operations.

Lyn has over 25 years of operations, supply chain management, and procurement experience in renewable energy and advanced technologies, including leadership roles at Nextracker, Sunrun, and Entegris. Lyn specializes in identifying and implementing corporate procurement strategies that accelerate growth, reduce costs and lead time, and develop robust supply chains.

Lyn Cowgill

"We look forward to Lyn joining the company in this new role for SOLV Energy," said Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer. "This investment in the transformation of our procurement strategy will unlock significant growth opportunities for SOLV Energy and cost savings for our customers."

"SOLV Energy is uniquely positioned to drive supply chain innovation within the renewable energy industry," said Lyn Cowgill. "Their long history and strong pipeline offer opportunities to develop procurement strategies that will not only optimize operations at SOLV, but also address challenges faced at the industry-level."

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Since 2008, SOLV Energy has earned one of the industry's largest EPC and O&M portfolios, surpassing 20 GW of installed and awarded utility-scale solar and storage projects and operating 15+ GW of renewable energy assets across the U.S. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in better energy. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

