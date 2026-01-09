SOLV Energy Names Helena Kimball Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy announced the appointment of Helena Kimball as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created executive role focused on customer relationship management and business development.

As CRO, Helena will oversee SOLV Energy's business development organization and lead efforts to strengthen alignment across commercial strategy, customer engagement and long-term growth planning. Since joining the company in 2024 as Senior Vice President of Business Development, she has led a strategic shift in the company's business development approach, strengthening customer engagement and supporting the delivery of SOLV Energy's full range of infrastructure services.

"Helena has helped sharpen our commercial focus at a critical moment for the industry," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "Her proven sales leadership, market insight and customer‑driven approach have supported our continued revenue growth and strengthened SOLV Energy's relationships with key customers."

SOLV Energy enters 2026 with continued year over year revenue growth and a strong position in the utility scale solar market. The company serves top renewable energy developers and IPPs nationwide and has longstanding customer relationships built on trust, reliable delivery and a commitment to solving complex challenges.

"I'm honored to take an expanded role at a pivotal time for SOLV Energy and our customers," said Helena Kimball. "I'm looking forward to building on our strong momentum, deepening customer partnerships and ensuring our teams remain focused on delivering value for our customers at every stage of the project lifecycle."

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 146 operating power plants, representing over 18 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

SOURCE SOLV Energy