SOLV Energy Opens Annual Scholarship Program for High School Seniors

"As the nation's energy needs grow, so does the demand for a skilled and diverse workforce," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "SOLV Energy is committed to meeting that demand through sustained investment in education, community partnerships, and industry collaboration. When we work together to support students and expand access to career pathways, we strengthen the entire solar and storage industry."

In addition to the PowerUp! Scholarship, SOLV Energy invests year-round in initiatives that expand access to STEAM learning and clean energy career pathways for K-12 students. These efforts include curriculum partnerships with schools near project sites and longstanding collaborations within the Navajo Nation to increase representation in energy careers. One of this year's scholarships will again be reserved for an Indigenous high school senior.

The 2026 scholarship review panel will include professionals from Clēnera, Sol Systems, and WTEC Energy. These organizations have partnered with SOLV Energy on workforce and student engagement efforts. Clēnera also partnered with SOLV Energy on Skip the Grid, an immersive clean energy learning project.

Applications will be accepted between February 18, 2026 to May 29, 2026. The scholarship program is based on the following criteria:

Personal essay (500–1,000 words)

Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA

Letter of enrollment (trade school, community college, or 4–year university for Fall 2026)

Official high school transcript

Two letters of recommendation

Certificate of Indian Birth (if applicable)

Full eligibility requirements and submission instructions can be found here.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 146 operating power plants, representing over 18 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

