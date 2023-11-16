LynOaken Farms Partners with Catalyst Power on Major Clean Energy Projects

Catalyst Power's Connected Microgrid Solution Will Help Orchard Save Money, Fight Climate Change, and Avoid Power Outages With No Upfront Costs

MEDIAN, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynoaken Farms and Leonard Oakes Estate Winery, an Orleans County orchard and winery, is supporting the growth of renewable energy and improving their energy reliability by installing approximately 200 Kilowatt Connected Microgrid and electric vehicle charging from Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector.

Connected Microgrids typically consist of solar panel arrays that can be placed on roofs or in other underutilized spaces on the property, allowing businesses to create value from their physical assets while reducing energy costs and supporting the clean energy transition. Since the equipment is owned, custom-built and installed by Catalyst Power, businesses can reap the benefits of saving on energy while avoiding the usual costly upfront investments.

"Partnering with Catalyst Power provides multiple benefits for us—the ability to reduce one of our largest expenses, safeguard operations from outages, and help the planet by supporting the clean energy sector," said Wendy Oakes Wilson, General Manager of LynOaken Farms and Leonard Oakes Estate Winery.

"Lynoaken Farms and Leonard Oakes Estate Winery are making a smart and timely decision that will benefit their business and the environment for the long term," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "Connected Microgrids represent one of the most cutting-edge, yet easily adoptable, clean energy solutions—and one that delivers immediate value with the flexibility to add additional resources as new technology emerges."

In a tough economic climate, mid-sized commercial and industrial businesses are turning to Connected Microgrids as a way to reduce costs, avoid the volatility of fossil fuel prices, and prevent the outages associated with increasingly frequent extreme weather.

Catalyst Power offers Connected Microgrid, solar, energy storage, and EV charging. Businesses interested in learning more about how to save money with clean energy can visit: https://catalystpower.com .

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About Lynoaken Farms and Leonard Oakes Estate Winery:

Celebrating over 100 years in farming, the foundation of the Oakes Family legacy began in 1919 when Leonard Oakes bought land in the northwest corner of Orleans County. With this purchase, he forged the family's beginnings in agriculture, an endeavor that continues to this day. LynOaken Farms' gift shop & bakery is open all year round with fresh baked pies, cookies, brownies, scones and more! Our gift shop carries all sorts such as baking mixes, jams and jellies, canned goods, arts and crafts and of course… apples! In 2003, the family planted their first wine grapes and began producing wines under a label that reflected our history. In honor of our founder, the first of what is now four generations to farm some of the same land, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery began. In 2011, the family started the SteamPunk Cider brand.

SOURCE Catalyst Power