Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands Rebrand as Empower Brands

World-class franchisors of commercial and residential home services unite under new name

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-branded franchisors Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands announced today their official rebrand to form Empower Brands , a newly named umbrella company focused on championing the success of its franchise owners.

Scott Zide Empower Brands Announcement

The launch of Empower Brands comes amid rapid growth experienced across its portfolio of brands following Lynx's September 2021 acquisition of Outdoor Living Brands . After months of integrating the two organizations, Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands decided the best way to continue moving these brands forward was to combine forces under one, unified name. Together as Empower Brands, the team can provide more experience and an even stronger commitment to providing franchisees with a winning playbook and the right resources to pursue their long-term goals.

"Ultimately, the creation of Empower Brands is meant to do exactly as our new namesake promises: To empower our franchise owners and champion their success," said Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide in a video announcing the rebranding. "We have seen tremendous growth over the past year thanks to the work of our franchise owners, support teams and partners. Now, we're positioned to take the entire company to the next level."

As a result of this rebranding, Empower Brands will include seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO , Intelligent Office , FRSTeam , Archadeck Outdoor Living , Outdoor Lighting Perspectives , Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence and Rail . With sights set on continuing to build this portfolio, Empower Brands is aggressively looking to acquire new brands to add to its portfolio to grow the organization to 10 or more brands by the close of 2023.

Throughout 2022, all seven of Empower's inaugural brands are on track for a record-breaking year. This year alone, the brands uniting under the Empower umbrella have collectively surpassed $1 billion in combined system sales along with licensing more than 150 new territories.

In conjunction with the integration into Empower Brands, the company debuted a new logo and updated branding. With the transition, the corporate websites at lynxfranchising.com and outdoorlivingbrands.com have moved to EmpowerFranchising.com . Plans to implement the new name and branding across the company's franchising network will continue throughout the remainder of 2022.

In addition to its new website, more information on Empower Brands can be found on Facebook and LinkedIn . For the full rebranding announcement from Scott Zide, visit Empower Brand's YouTube .

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence and Rail. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industry while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses.For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's new website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

