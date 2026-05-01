Lyons & Simmons Secures Top 5 Personal Injury Verdict in Texas for 2025 in CPS Energy Gas Explosion Case

DALLAS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons & Simmons announces that its $109.5 million jury verdict in a catastrophic gas explosion case against CPS Energy has been recognized among the Top 5 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas for 2025 by TopVerdict.

The annual TopVerdict rankings identify the largest plaintiff jury verdicts in each state based on verified court records and total award amounts. The firm's result—secured on behalf of the Rymers family—stands among the most significant personal injury verdicts returned by a Texas jury in 2025.

The case arose from a devastating natural gas explosion in San Antonio that was traced to CPS Energy's failure to properly maintain and monitor its gas infrastructure. The explosion caused catastrophic injuries and permanent harm, fundamentally altering the lives of those affected.

"This result reflects the responsibility we take on in cases where the stakes couldn't be higher," said Michael P. Lyons, co-founding partner of Lyons & Simmons. "When preventable failures lead to catastrophic harm, accountability matters—and juries play a critical role in enforcing it."

Driving Accountability Through Trial

The jury found that CPS Energy's negligence in maintaining its natural gas system led to the explosion—an avoidable event with life-altering consequences.

The verdict is among a series of significant jury outcomes in Texas in 2025 involving catastrophic injury and infrastructure failures, reinforcing the role of trial lawyers and juries in promoting public safety.

For Lyons & Simmons, the recognition reflects a continued focus on handling high-stakes catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, where thorough preparation and trial readiness are essential.

"These cases are about more than a result," co-founding partner Christoper Simmons added. "They are about forcing change—so the same failures don't harm someone else."

Lyons & Simmons is a nationally recognized trial firm based in Dallas, representing individuals and families in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases.

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SOURCE Lyons & Simmons, LLP