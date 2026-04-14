Lyons & Simmons Welcomes Boyce Holleman as Associate

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons & Simmons, LLP is pleased to announce that Boyce Holleman has joined the firm as an associate, where he will focus his practice on catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and products liability litigation.

Boyce joins Lyons & Simmons with a strong background in high-stakes litigation and experience handling complex disputes in both state and federal courts. His broad litigation experience and thoughtful, strategic approach will support his work advocating for individuals and families whose lives have been changed by negligence and unsafe products.

"Boyce is an impressive lawyer with strong instincts, excellent judgment, and the kind of work ethic that matters," said Michael Lyons, co-founding partner of Lyons & Simmons. "We're excited to welcome him to the firm and confident he will be a strong advocate for our clients."

Known for his diligence, responsiveness, and client-focused approach, Boyce is committed to helping clients navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives. He approaches every case with care, precision, and a focus on securing meaningful results.

"Boyce brings both talent and perspective to our team," said Chris Simmons, co-founding partner of Lyons & Simmons. "He understands that our work is about standing up for people when they need it most. We're proud to have him at Lyons & Simmons."

Boyce earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from SMU Dedman School of Law, where he served as an editor of the SMU Law Review Association Corporate Counsel Symposium and president of the SMU Dedman Sports & Entertainment Law Association. During law school, he was also a semi-finalist in the Tulane Pro Football Negotiation Competition, representing NFL teams and players in contract negotiations. He received his B.B.A., cum laude, from the University of Mississippi.

About Lyons & Simmons, LLP

Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a Dallas-based trial firm representing individuals and families in catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and product liability matters. Known for handling high-stakes cases with skill, compassion, and trial strength, the firm has recovered significant results for clients across Texas and beyond. For more information, visit www.lyons-simmons.com.

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SOURCE Lyons & Simmons, LLP