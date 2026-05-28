LYSOL® CELEBRATES THE SWEAT AND STINK IT TAKES TO WIN

Lysol® and Tim Howard team up to take on the ultimate stink in match worn gear, helping players and parents tackle it with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer.

Lysol® and soccer legend Tim Howard are honoring the sweat—and stink—behind every hard-fought win, spotlighting match worn gear as proof of the journey.

Through a new hero video and strategic partnership with MatchWornShirt (MWS), Lysol is showcasing the reality of match worn clothes—including an auction of Howard's signed & worn gloves and kit.

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer helps players and parents tackle a root cause of stink by killing 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria*—so uniforms are fresh and ready for the next game day.

NUTLEY, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The smell of victory embodies the sweat, effort and hard work put into a win – and while the sweat left behind in match worn gear is a badge of honor, it's also proof that winning actually stinks. That's why Lysol, part of the Reckitt family of consumer brands, is honoring the stink behind a hard-fought win – while showing players and parents how to tackle it with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, a laundry additive that kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria* when added to your laundry routine.

Lysol debuts "Stink Behind the Win," featuring American soccer legend Tim Howard, to celebrate the sweat and effort behind winning – and showcase how Lysol Laundry Sanitizer tackles a root cause of odor in match worn gear.* Speed Speed Tim Howard tackles match worn stink with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, which kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria* in post-game laundry.

Lysol has teamed up with American soccer legend Tim Howard to recognize the stink behind the win for players both current and retired. In a new YouTube Short, "Stink Behind The Win," Howard accidentally sanitizes a prized match worn kit he's preparing to send to a charity auction – and aims to work up a sweat to bring back that game winning stink that Lysol Laundry Sanitizer tackles.

"Every practice, game, and hard-fought moment on and off the field comes with serious effort – and that effort often shows up in players' kits as sweat," said Howard. "Stink is part of the game – but it shouldn't overshadow the win. That's why I'm teaming up with Lysol to help players and parents beat the stink in match worn gear with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer."

While post-game sweat is a badge of honor for players, it breeds odor-causing bacteria, which is a root cause of stink that lingers long after the final whistle. Lysol Laundry Sanitizer comes in to eliminate odor-causing bacteria, leaving kits smelling fresh and ready for the next game day.

HOW TO USE LYSOL LAUNDRY SANITIZER:

For Front-Load Machines: Fill 1 full cap. Add 1 full capful to the fabric softener compartment at the start of the laundry cycle.

For Top-Load Machines: Add 2 full capfuls to the fabric softener compartment at the start of the wash cycle for small (<4.6 ft3) machines, add 4 full capfuls for medium (4.6 ft3-5.5 ft3) machines and 5 full capfuls for large (>5.5 ft3) machines.

If machine does not have a fabric softener dispenser, wait until rinse cycle, and add it directly to the drum of the machine.

WHERE IT CAN BE USED:

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer can be used on most washable fabrics including everyday clothes (shirts, pants), socks, jerseys, gym clothes, undergarments, towels, bedding.

Through a partnership with MatchWornShirt (MWS), the market leader in the real-time auctioning of match-worn and signed sports memorabilia, Lysol is celebrating what the stink behind every win represents for players and fans. As of today, fans and collectors can visit MWS.com to bid on a pair of goalkeeper gloves signed and worn by Tim Howard in 2010, alongside other exclusive signed memorabilia, with proceeds benefitting The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF), a charity focused on providing youth athletes access to uniforms, equipment, mentorship, and meaningful sports experiences.

For a limited time, consumers in the US who win an item will also receive a sample of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer with their purchase from MWS – so they can tackle the stink in their own match worn gear at home.**

"With our latest campaign, we are celebrating the hard work behind winning – and that hard work shows up in the form of sweat that results in stink," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "Through our partnerships with Tim Howard and MWS, we're acknowledging the sweat and effort players put in to win, while reinforcing Lysol Laundry Sanitizer's trusted role in helping them fight odor-causing bacteria in their post-game laundry."

To watch "Stink Behind the Win" visit Lysol's official YouTube and Instagram pages. Learn more by visiting www.Lysol.com and connect with us on social media at: @lysolus on TikTok and @lysol on Instagram.

ABOUT LYSOL LAUNDRY SANITIZER:

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on laundry when used as directed, contains 0% bleach, and even works in cold water.

Available in 21oz., 41oz. and 90oz. containers in a variety of scents and formats including Crisp Linen as well as Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Free & Clear and Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Tough Odor Eliminator.

You can find Lysol Laundry Sanitizer at major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and CVS.

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT RECKITT ‡

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*When used as directed.

**While supplies last.

‡Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE Lysol