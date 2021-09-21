Lytx® + HD Fleet team up to help parcel delivery service providers meet rental vehicle safety policies

"As we move into the peak delivery season, we support our customers' efforts to be as safe and efficient as possible."

"As we move into the peak delivery season, we support our customers' efforts to be as safe and efficient as possible," said Jim Rice, Lytx's vice president and commercial leader. "Through our efforts with HD Fleet, parcel delivery contractors have an effective, convenient, and affordable option to meet their portable VEDR policies."

VEDRs play a critical role in helping to avert accidents and alerting drivers and fleet managers of risky driving behaviors. The Surfsight AI-12 portable VEDR features advanced Lytx technology and is sold by HD Fleet, a top GPS fleet tracking technology provider.

"We're delighted to be working with Lytx to offer the Surfsight AI-12, a plug-and-play camera that makes it simple for contractors to meet their rental vehicle safety requirements," said Scott McCurdy, HD Fleet's chief executive officer. "Not only is it the most advanced technology on the market today, but it's also the right solution at the right price for our customers."

Lytx is a global leader in video safety, protecting an estimated 1.4 million drivers, including 34,000 linehaul and pickup-and-delivery drivers. Lytx technology and in-cab alerts help prevent avoidable incidents, thereby saving fleets money on claims. The Surfsight AI-12 VEDR can capture in-cab and road-facing video to help with training and exoneration, providing fleet managers fast, on-demand access to video footage when they need it, subject to cellular connectivity. Using advanced machine vision and artificial intelligence, the Surfsight AI-12 can detect the use of a handheld device, eating, drinking, and smoking while driving, inattentive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt – coaching drivers in real-time to operate more safely.

"The Surfsight AI-12 device is easy to install, features an intuitive LCD touch screen, and is equipped with Lytx's state-of-the-art machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology to detect and deter driving risk," said Adam McCarty, senior vice president of Lytx's channel and international business. "We're excited to be working with HD Fleet to make it available to package delivery service providers as of today."

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.4 million drivers worldwide. In May 2020, Lytx acquired the Surfsight product line. With Surfsight and Lytx technology combined, Lytx can bring greater value to the rapidly growing video telematics market and our resellers. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

About HD Fleet

HD Fleet provides dash cams for fleet safety and management. Our AI cameras can detect distracted driving, exonerate your drivers from accident fault with video evidence, reduce insurance premiums, and lower overall fleet costs in addition to GPS location reporting. To learn more about HD Fleet, please visit www.hdfleet.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube.

