Lytx Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Company of the Year Recognition for Global Commercial Vehicle Video Telematics

Industry Leader Recognized for Visionary Innovation, Outstanding Performance, and Unmatched Customer Care

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, today announced it been honored with Frost & Sullivan's prestigious 2025 Company of the Year Recognition in the global commercial vehicle video telematics industry. This top accolade celebrates Lytx's market leadership, visionary innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer value worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan 2025 Company of the Year Lytx is Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Company of the Year for Global Commercial Vehicle Video Telematics

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year designation is reserved for organizations that set new standards in industry best practices by driving growth, advancing technology, and maintaining superior customer relationships. Lytx's continued leadership in the sector is exemplified by its enterprise-grade DriveCam® event recorders and Surfsight® dash cams, which are distributed through strategic reseller partners and powered by fleets across over 90 countries.

This recognition has been awarded to Lytx an unprecedented three times in our industry, reflecting the longevity of Lytx's leadership in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving space.

To view the full report and a video of the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Recognition, please go here.

"Lytx stands as the definitive benchmark for innovation, leadership, and measurable impact in the global fleet intelligence industry," said Aaron Roberts Manoharan, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "It's trusted brand, measurable ROI, and enduring customer partnerships form a self-reinforcing cycle of excellence, with innovation fueling performance, performance building trust, and trust sustaining leadership. Together, these attributes make Lytx not just a leader in commercial video telematics but an industry architect, setting the global standard for how intelligence, integrity, and impact converge to create safer, smarter, and more connected mobility."

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a testament to our team's dedication to advancing fleet safety and delivering measurable results for our clients," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "It also affirms our commitment to operational excellence and empowering fleets with the actionable insights they need to protect their drivers and their bottom lines. As we look ahead, we remain focused on setting new standards for intelligent mobility and partnering with our customers to create safer roads for everyone."

Lytx's leadership team has been instrumental in embedding machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) at the heart of its products, ensuring reliability, scalability, and measurable impact. Their advocacy for responsible AI, data governance, and industry best practices has established Lytx as both a technological and ethical leader. Today's largest enterprise clients rely on Lytx for proven ROI, benefiting from reduced collisions, lower insurance costs, and increased operational efficiency.

The latest generation of Lytx's MV+AI algorithms and Dynamic Risk framework leverage real-time data to deliver deeper, context-driven insights, enabling fleets to proactively address risk and enhance safety outcomes. Lytx's platform is designed for interoperability, integrating seamlessly with third-party solutions and supporting a human-centered approach that empowers drivers and managers alike.

Executional excellence, transparent data stewardship, and a customer-centric philosophy define Lytx's approach to innovation. The company's closed-loop AI development framework and standardized implementation playbooks guarantee consistency and trust for fleets of all sizes. With flexible deployment options and seamless integrations, Lytx maximizes value and performance for every customer.

For more information about Lytx and its award-winning solutions, visit www.Lytx.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion – helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn , @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube .

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.