Lytx Unveils Coach Assist: Transforming Driver Safety Coaching with Generative AI

New AI-powered Tool Streamlines Coaching, Boosts Driver Engagement, and Sets a New Standard for Fleet Safety

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, today announced Coach Assist, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coaching assistant designed to help safety coaches deliver faster, more impactful feedback to fleet drivers. Coach Assist represents Lytx's initial implementation of generative AI within its Driver Safety Program, reflecting a continuous commitment to enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and effectiveness of safety coaching.

Coach Assist is a new, AI-powered tool from Lytx that helps safety coaches deliver faster and more focused coaching sessions.

Coach Assist streamlines the coaching process by instantly surfacing driver strengths, areas for improvement, and peer comparisons through clear bullet points and easy-to-scan visuals. By handling the prep work, the assistant allows coaches to focus on meaningful conversations that drive real behavior change and create a safer fleet environment.

"Coach Assist empowers our customers to deliver smarter, more consistent coaching experiences that truly resonate with drivers," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "By leveraging AI to handle routine tasks, our safety coaches can spend more time connecting with drivers, fostering engagement, and building a safety culture that lasts. We're excited to engage with our customers to create solutions that make a tangible difference on the roads."

Currently available to a select group of Lytx Lab participants, Coach Assist is already helping coaches reduce session prep time by half while increasing driver engagement and retention. Lytx's latest innovation is part of a series of initiatives aimed at automating administrative coaching tasks and integrating advanced intelligence. With these advances, Lytx continues to set the pace for responsible, impactful AI in fleet safety.

Coach Assist and other early-stage AI innovations within Lytx Lab, including Top Risky Intersections and Roadwork Detection, are being developed in close collaboration with customers, ensuring that solutions address real-world challenges and deliver lasting value. As feedback shapes these experiments, they frequently evolve into permanent offerings that redefine fleet safety standards.

Coach Assist will be available for Lytx customers in mid-2026. For more information, please visit the Lytx Lab feature page.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion – helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube .

Contact:

Jason Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.