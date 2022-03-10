Lytx Announces 2022 Innovation Award Winner and Finalists

"We congratulate these companies for using inventive solutions to enhance the safety of their fleets," said David Riordan, Lytx's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise. "Their highly innovative uses of video telematics and fleet management tools, as well as their incorporation of new technologies, are reducing distractions, improving driver safety, and saving lives on the roadways."

Winner – 2022 Lytx Innovation Award – Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder operates behind the scenes, managing critical fleet, transportation, and supply chain functions for more than 50,000 customers. With more than 8,600 professional drivers, a fleet of nearly 239,000 vehicles, and 4,900 trained technicians, Ryder is committed to having a scalable, adaptable, world-class safety program. The company fully deployed Lytx DriveCam® Event Recorders in 2017 and built a proactive safety program. Ryder created training and development programs for managers, coaches, and drivers with a heavy emphasis on improving "leading indicators." Those indicators include coaching effectiveness, coachable risk, following distance/critical distance, late response, and, most recently with SF300 Event Recorders, distraction and fatigue. Between 2017 and 2021, Ryder successfully reduced risk and achieved high levels of operational efficiency resulting in a 78% reduction in frequency and a 77% reduction in severity.

Finalist – 2022 Lytx Innovation Award – Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.

Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. Its industrial gases are used as lifesaving oxygen for hospitals and its high-purity and specialty gases are supplied for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels, and other applications. Linde wanted to add ASA Electronics wireless back-up cameras to its trailers and tractors, and it needed those cameras to work with Lytx DriveCam Event Recorders and Lytx HubTM Adapters — otherwise the company would have to change over 1,000 trailers to a wired solution. Linde worked with Lytx to develop a compatible Lytx DriveCam and Hub to test with the ASA Electronics team. Within days of receiving the Lytx equipment, the ASA team bench-tested and set up the Lytx DriveCam event recorders and Hub. After successful testing, Linde added left, right, cargo, and back-up rear cameras to more than 180 Freightliner trucks to increase visibility around their trailers and improve the company's safety program.

Finalist – 2022 Lytx Innovation Award – Perdue Farms, Inc.

Perdue Farms is a 102-year-old family-owned food and agricultural products company that maintains a private fleet of about 750 commercial vehicles. One of its ongoing fleet goals is to reduce distracted driving, and it looked to the Lytx DriveCam Safety Program for a solution. Perdue drafted a distracted-driving policy to cover cellphone use and worked to ensure that driver leadership was on board. Navigating such changes in a time of critical driver labor shortage resulted in continual discussions surrounding driver retention, driver accountability, and continuous improvement. Today, Perdue is refreshing its standard operating procedures regarding cellphones in its vehicles and is combining the use of "machine vision" and "cellular-restricting" technology as an intervention strategy. The previous six months have shown roughly a 34% decrease of handheld cell phone policy violations.

"It's phenomenal how these companies had the foresight to innovate and invest in making their operations safer and more efficient — despite this being another especially challenging year for fleets," Riordan said. "As traffic and congestion continue to rise, and transportation returns to normal, we're thrilled that companies like these are planning ahead and taking the initiative to make their fleets and our roadways safer."

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable, all-in-one services and programs span driver safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , compliance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.4 million drivers worldwide. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

