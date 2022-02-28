Lytx Recognizes 2022 Winners for Driver of the Year and Coach of the Year

The 2022 honorees were selected from a record number of more than 250 drivers and coaches nominated by their organizations. Each driver and coach share a commitment to safety, demonstrated by their outstanding driving behavior and a passion for sharing their safety knowledge with other drivers.

"Selecting the annual winners in the driving and coaching categories is truly an honor and a privilege," said Del Lisk, Lytx's vice president of safety services. "Drivers are the lifeblood of our communities. Drivers and coaches who use our Lytx Driver Safety Program are having a positive influence by not only demonstrating their own personal commitment to safety, but also by enhancing the safety of everyone else around them. Their commitment is worthy of admiration and recognition."

Lytx is the leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Lytx provides all-in-one fleet management services to improve safety and productivity for fleets of all sizes across various industries. Its technology has captured and analyzed more than 150 billion miles of driving data – unmatched in the industry.

Lytx selects the winners and runners-up of the Driver of the Year and Coach of the Year from six categories: Government; Services and Utilities; Transit/Motor Coach; For-Hire Trucking; Private Trucking; and Waste/Construction.

2022 Drivers of the Year

Government

First Place Winner – Carl McKimmie, Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District (STW) (Bolivar, Ohio)

During Carl McKimmie's tenure at STW, he has never been involved in a vehicle collision and has consistently been one of its safest drivers, as measured by the Lytx DriveCam® event recorder. McKimmie is a team player who is available, helpful, respectful, and always willing to get the job done. He is an exemplary driver and trainer who builds relationships with new drivers through diligence and trust. McKimmie understands that driving a commercial vehicle weighing 40,000 pounds is a big responsibility, which is why he always obeys all traffic laws and speed limits.

Second Place – James Scogno, Fairfax County Government

Third Place – Yahans Watson, City of Atlanta - Department of Watershed

Services and Utilities

First Place Winner – Collin Casson, ARS/Rescue Rooter (Orange, California)

Not only did Collin Casson receive company recognition as a safe driver for three consecutive years, but he also had no Lytx DriveCam events in 2019, 2020, or 2021. Casson consistently maintains high safety standards and averaged 98% on nine documented vehicle inspections in 2021. Casson, who has 20 years of driving experience (five years with ARS/Rescue Rooter), says customer service and safety have always been his top priority. He credits the weekly safety training and daily truck inspections with keeping every job site safe for his co-workers, customers, and himself. Casson has also volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and Calvary Chapel's Feed the Homeless program.

Second Place – Andy Coffer, Murphy-Hoffman Company

Third Place – Dawn Ouldhouse, Vitalant

Transit/Motor Coach

First Place Winner – Jack Cartwright, MV Transportation (Roseville, California)

Since MV Transportation hired Jack Cartwright in June 2004, he has received numerous safety awards, most recently the company's Kathryn McClary (KMA) Driver of the 4th Quarter in 2021 and the KMA Driver of the Year for 2021. Cartwright's safe and accident-free status has received recognition the past three years despite driving more than 22,000 miles a year. Cartwright also has been recognized for having zero Lytx DriveCam events for four years. Coworkers describe Cartwright as a professional who never complains and is always willing to help other drivers when needed.

Second Place – Michael Scully, Greyhound Lines

Third Place – Sead Jahic, First Transit

Private Trucking

First Place Winner – Cory Rosenbaum, American Tire Distributors (ATD) (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Cory Rosenbaum takes a friendly and cheerful approach to his work, even though he somehow gets assigned to the delivery routes with the worst weather and road conditions. If it's a whiteout in the winter, he finds a safe way to chain up and just keep going. For 28 years, Rosenbaum has driven more than 2 million miles for ATD, and received the Ryder February 2021 California Business Unit Driver of the Month Award. In Rosenbaum's spare time, he volunteers at the Humane Society and is helping to start a sanctuary for wolves.

Second Place – Jason Wagner, Reyes Holdings – Great Lakes Coca Cola

Third Place – George Gray, Coca-Cola Consolidated

For-Hire Trucking

First Place Winner – Robert Deroy, Ryder System, Inc. (West Palm Beach, Florida)

As a heavy equipment and specialized load expert, Robert Deroy is often called upon to haul oversized loads on lowboy flatbeds. He has performed safe, conscientious driving for 22 years, 12 at Ryder. Deroy has received numerous driver-of-the-month and driver-of-the-year awards from Ryder, including a 500,000 mileage award for being collision-free. He is a Lytx and Geotab equipment installer, a Certified Smith System Trainer / Certified Driver Trainer, and he mentors new hires and other drivers. Deroy is well known for his community efforts, notably as a Red Cross Certified Trainer for CPR, first aid, and automated external defibrillator (A.E.D.) use. He recently saved a colleague who suffered a stroke and heart attack in his tractor-trailer; after seeing the victim's truck parked in the middle of the road, Deroy got his colleague to the nearest emergency room. Deroy volunteers at Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Inc. and Moose Lodge, and he serves as a minister for Universal Life Church.

Second Place – Bret Mady, TransWood Carriers Inc. (Kane Transport)

Third Place – Greg Rowlinson, American Central Transport

Waste/Construction

First Place Winner – Don Clerget, Waste Connections (Tacoma, Washington)

Don Clerget has an impressive record of safety and longevity as a driver for Waste Connections. He has 45 years of driving experience, 25 of them with Waste Connections. Clerget was awarded the 2021 Waste Connections Western Region Driver of the Year and was a three-year Murrey's Circle of Excellence honoree. He mentors new drivers and regularly assists with morning safety meetings. Clerget said everything revolves around pride: pride for where he started 45 years ago, pride in picking up litter around the yard, and pride in representing his company on and off the clock. In the community, Clerget volunteered as a board member for White River Little League wrestling and Enumclaw Pee Wee football, organized and participated in Enumclaw Relay for Life team, and was a Little League baseball coach.

Second Place – Jason Daniel Lajeunesse, Waste Management

Third Place – Jimmie Marks III, GFL/Environmental

2022 Coach of the Year

Kaylin Murphy, MV Transportation (Orlando, Florida)

Kaylin Murphy has impressed her coworkers with her outstanding coaching performance, rapid career growth, and willingness to help others. In just a year and a half, she has worked as a safety supervisor, behind-the-wheel trainer, operations supervisor, and is now the DriveCam manager. Since taking over the DriveCam role, MV Transportation Orlando location's accident rate decreased 48%. Murphy has a firm grasp on coaching effectiveness, and she knows the Lytx Driver Safety Program inside and out, using it to achieve the goals set for the division. Murphy's coaching effectiveness averages 96%, which means for every 300 drivers coached, only 4% repeat the behavior. She said her coaching philosophy is "safety never sleeps," and her goal is to focus on risky behaviors before they become patterns. She has also created a DriveCam incentive and DriveCam risky driver list that offers incentives for safe driving. In her spare time, Murphy volunteers at a senior citizen home in Gainesville, Florida.

In addition to being named the overall 2022 Coach of the Year winner, Kaylin Murphy was also awarded first place in the Transit/Motor Coach category. Other first-place winners within their respective categories this year include:

Government : Brian Garner , City of Atlanta Fire Rescue

: , Fire Rescue Services and Utilities : Anthony Peregrino , ARS/Rescue Rooter

: , ARS/Rescue Rooter For-Hire Trucking : Michael Koch , Ryder System, Inc.

: , Ryder System, Inc. Private Trucking : Heath Smith, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

: Heath Smith, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Waste/Construction: Joshua Koch , GFL Environmental

"We are extremely pleased to recognize and celebrate these outstanding transportation professionals for all the work they've done to help save lives on our roadways," said Gary Johnson, Lytx's director of safety services. "This list of winners just scratches the surface of the number of dedicated drivers and coaches who use the Lytx Driver Safety Program to improve their driving and mentor others."

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable, all-in-one services and programs span driver safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , compliance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.4 million drivers worldwide. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Contact:

Lytx

Jason Andersen

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.