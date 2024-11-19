M Financial Expands Operations with New Dallas Office

Grand Opening Ceremony on November 18; Reception on November 19

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M Financial, a leading U.S. life insurance distribution company, has opened a new office in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, occupying the top two floors of The QUAD, a newly developed 12-story state-of-the-art building. The grand opening festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 18 and will be followed by an evening reception on November 19.

The Dallas expansion represents a major strategic step for M Financial, strengthening its support for 140 Member Firms with expanded resources, operational excellence, and innovation.

Founded in 1978 in Portland, Oregon, M Financial has built a national reputation for premier life insurance distribution and advisory services. The decision to expand to Dallas aligns with the company's strategic vision of growth and innovation. Dallas's central location and strong talent pool will improve accessibility and response times for Member Firms nationwide, bolstering the firm's capabilities and enhancing its offerings.

"Dallas embodies the qualities of innovation, ambition, and potential that are at the core of M Financial's values," said M Financial President & CEO Russell Bundschuh. "With this expansion, we are embracing new opportunities and building on our commitment to providing exceptional service to our Member Firms and their clients."

About M Financial

With 140 Member Firms across the United States and in the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies.

For additional information, please contact Carrie Wanous, Senior Manager of Content & Communications, at [email protected] or visit our website at mfin.com.

