M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Exercise Results of Dividend Warrants Distributed in April 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, today announced the successful results of the exercise of warrants to purchase shares of Mtron common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were granted on April 25, 2025 and expired after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 23, 2025. As of January 5, 2026, 100% of the shares available to be issued from the Warrants have been issued through a combination of the Basic Warrant Exercise Rights and the Over-Subscription Privilege.

Highlights (subject to final adjustments for final reconciliation of warrant exercises):

582,233 shares of Common Stock were issued

Approximately $27.7 million in gross proceeds generated for Mtron

Warrant dividend program has concluded and warrants are no longer exercisable.

"We designed the warrant dividend to reward our shareholders of record, and we're very pleased with the results," said Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer of Mtron. "The strong participation in both the basic exercise and the over-subscription privilege reflects meaningful shareholder support and confidence in our strategy and national security mission. Additionally, this transaction meaningfully strengthens our balance sheet, providing flexibility as we continue to invest in growth, expansion of our product portfolio, and support critical aerospace and defense programs."

Background on Warrant Dividend

Mtron announced a dividend of warrants on February 28, 2025, with warrants distributed on April 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 10, 2025. Five (5) Warrants were exercisable to purchase one (1) share of common stock at an exercise price of $47.50 per share. Additionally, there was an over-subscription privilege available to Warrant holders who exercised their Warrants in full, whereby such Warrant holder could subscribe for any or all of the shares issuable pursuant to any unexercised Warrants on the terms and subject to the conditions outlined in the Warrant Agreement. The Warrants had a stated expiration date of April 25, 2028; however, there was an early acceleration trigger under which the Warrants were immediately exercisable if the average volume-weighted average price exceeded $52.00 per share for the prior thirty (30) consecutive trading-day period (the "Trigger"). The Trigger was achieved on October 20, 2025.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

