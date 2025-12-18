Mtron named 2025 FloridaMakes Manufacturer Employer of Choice

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions , today announced it has been named a FloridaMakes 2025 Florida Manufacturer Employer of Choice.

FloridaMakes recognized ten manufacturers across the state for building outstanding workplaces where employees can grow, thrive, and contribute to long-term success.

"As we wrap up a record year for Mtron, with the highest revenue in company history, we want to thank our workforce for their commitment to Mtron and our mission to provide our customers with the highest quality radio frequency components and solutions," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron's CEO. "It's a privilege to be named one of only ten manufacturers in Florida recognized with this award. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to workforce excellence, employee engagement, and creating a great place to work. We're proud of our team, whose innovation and dedication drive the success of our customers and the future of manufacturing in Florida."

FloridaMakes is a public-private partnership dedicated to strengthening and advancing Florida's manufacturing economy. The Employer of Choice Award is based on an independent online assessment that evaluates companies on 39 human-capital metrics, providing an objective, evidence-based benchmark for job quality and workplace practices.

For more information on the award, visit: https://www.floridamakes.com/blogs/mariely-velez/2025/10/08/2025-fmeoc-winners

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

