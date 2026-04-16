M-tron Industries, Inc. Awarded $2.7 Million Production Contract for a Major Defense Radar Program

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, announced an order for approximately $2.7 million from one of the rising U.S. Department of Defense contractors in support of a major C-UAS radar program. The order consists of several products, including high performance, oven-controlled crystal oscillators.

The program is receiving strong traction both within U.S. defense procurement channels as well as from numerous ally nations and is anticipated to be in production past 2030. This contract highlights Mtron's continued leadership in precision RF components and solutions focused on performance under extreme conditions. Mtron supplies numerous U.S. and allied defense programs including among others precision guided munitions, communication, radar, and electronic warfare systems, airframes, drones and autonomous vehicles, and space and satellite platforms.

"We are pleased to secure this $2.7 million contract, which reflects both the strength of our new product offering and the growing demand we're seeing across our target markets," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron Chief Executive Officer. "This win not only adds meaningful visibility to our near-term revenue, but also reinforces the trust customers are placing in our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions. Radar applications are an area in which we are seeing explosive growth as we help address the changing needs of the joint forces on the modern battlefield."

Work under this contract will take place in Orlando, Florida through mid-2027.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, please visit www.mtron.com.

SOURCE Mtron