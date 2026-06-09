M-tron Industries, Inc. Awarded $6.8 Million Production Contract for Major Counter Drone Radar Programs

ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, announced a follow-on order for $6.8 million from one of the rising U.S. Department of Defense contractors in support of several major C-UAS radar programs. The order consists of several products, including high performance, oven-controlled crystal oscillators.

The program is receiving strong traction both within U.S. defense procurement channels as well as from numerous federal civilian agencies. The system is anticipated to be in production past 2030. This contract highlights Mtron's continued leadership in precision RF components and solutions focused on performance under extreme conditions. Mtron supplies numerous U.S. and allied defense programs including among others precision guided munitions, communication, radar, electronic warfare systems, airframes, drones and autonomous vehicles, and space and satellite platforms.

"This follow-on order is a powerful validation of the trust our customer has placed in our team and our ability to deliver highly differentiated products," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron Chief Executive Officer. "When a customer returns to expand their commitment so quickly after an initial order, it speaks volumes about the performance and reliability of what we deliver. We are seeing strong and accelerating demand across our defense and aerospace portfolio, and this award reinforces our confidence that we are well-positioned to capture continued growth in this market. We look forward to building on this momentum and deepening our partnership for years to come."

Work under this contract will take place in Orlando, Florida through 2027.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India.

SOURCE Mtron