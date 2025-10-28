M-tron Industries, Inc. Forms Sales and Manufacturing Partnership with Indiana Microelectronics

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, today announced the Company has formed a sales and manufacturing partnership with Indiana Microelectronics, LLC ("Indiana Micro"), a developer of tunable microwave filter technologies for mission-critical applications. Together, the companies will market a series of tunable microwave filters.

Indiana Micro has an expansive catalog of tunable RF filter designs delivering impressive results for military and aerospace clients. Through this partnership, Mtron will integrate Indiana Micro's innovative tunable products into the Mtron portfolio and introduce them to its extensive list of defense and commercial clients. Leveraging Mtron's advanced manufacturing capabilities and process expertise, the partnership will scale Indiana Micro's designs for volume production and accelerate their availability globally through Mtron's established sales channels.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Indiana Microelectronics, an innovative designer of tunable microwave products", said Cameron Pforr, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We have been impressed with what Indiana Micro has accomplished over the past several years and are excited to manufacture their designs and go to market with high-performance tunable filters to the defense and commercial communities."

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout the entire life cycle of its products, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

About Indiana Microelectronics

Indiana Microelectronics, LLC, a privately held company based in Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, IN, develops real-time tunable microwave filters for spectrum cleanup and interference mitigation applications. It has cooperative R&D relationships with several universities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.indianamicro.com.

SOURCE Mtron