M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues were $14.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025

Gross margin was 44.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2025

Net income per diluted share was $0.63 for the three months ended September 30, 2025

Backlog was $58.8 million as of September 30, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, announced strong financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"The third quarter delivered 7.2% revenue growth year-over-year," said Cameron Pforr, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "While gross margin remains below last year's peak, this marks two consecutive quarters of sequential improvement. These gains validate our operational initiatives with our partners, customers, and product teams, positioning us to strengthen profitability amid a dynamic market."





Three Months

Ended September 30,









Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues

$ 14,170



$ 13,214





7.2 %

$ 40,184



$ 36,207





11.0 % Gross margin



44.3 %



47.8 %



-7.2 %



43.5 %



45.8 %



-5.1 % Net income

$ 1,832



$ 2,267





-19.2 %

$ 5,022



$ 5,497





-8.6 % Net income per diluted share

$ 0.63



$ 0.81





-22.2 %

$ 1.72



$ 1.97





-12.7 %

















































Non-GAAP Financial Measures (a) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,176



$ 3,300





-3.8 %

$ 8,097



$ 8,085





0.1 %





(a) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.

Results from Operations

Third Quarter 2025

Revenue was $14.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $13.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to strong growth in avionics, space, and industrials product shipments.

Gross margin was 44.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared with 47.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to product mix and higher tariff-related costs.

Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $2.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the following:

the decrease in gross margin discussed above;





higher engineering, selling and administrative expenses driven by higher research and development investment, higher sales commissions consistent with the increase in revenues, higher stock-based compensation, and an increase in administrative and corporate expenses consistent with the overall growth in the business; and





higher income taxes driven by a one-time adjustment to reverse a deferred tax asset associated with capitalized research and development costs to reflect recent charges in the U.S. tax code.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The slight decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins, higher engineering, selling and administrative expenses discussed above, and higher interest income partially offset by higher stock-based compensation.

Fiscal Year to Date 2025

Revenue was $40.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $36.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The 11.0% increase was primarily due to continued strong defense program product and solution shipments and a recent uptick in avionics production, solid improvement in industrials shipments.

Gross margin was 43.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with 45.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to product mix and higher tariff-related costs partially offset by higher revenues.

Net income was $5.0 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $5.5 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the following:

the decrease in gross margin discussed above;





higher engineering, selling and administrative expenses driven by higher research and development investment, higher sales commissions consistent with the increase in revenues, higher stock-based compensation, and an increase in administrative and corporate expenses to support the growth in revenues; and





higher income taxes driven by a one-time adjustment to reverse a deferred tax asset associated with capitalized research and development costs to reflect recent charges in the U.S. tax code.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Backlog

Backlog was $58.8 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 47.9% from $39.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and 24.5% from $47.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in backlog from December 31, 2024 reflects robust demand across aerospace and defense programs, new program launches, and a recent surge in avionics and space orders.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the uncertain financial impact of COVID-19 and the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to Mtron, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by Mtron with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Mtron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Quarterly Summary (Unaudited)





2022

2023

2024

2025 (in thousands)

Q1

Q2 Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Revenues

$ 7,691



$ 7,064



$ 8,417



$ 8,673



$ 9,367



$ 10,140



$ 10,888



$ 10,773



$ 11,185



$ 11,808



$ 13,214



$ 12,805



$ 12,732



$ 13,282



$ 14,170

Y/Y



































21.8 %



43.5 %



29.4 %



24.2 %



19.4 %



16.4 %



21.4 %



18.9 %



13.8 %



12.5 %



7.2 %

























































































































Gross margin



37.3 %



37.5 %



32.4 %



35.7 %



34.1 %



41.6 %



42.8 %



43.6 %



42.7 %



46.6 %



47.8 %



47.2 %



42.5 %



43.6 %



44.3 % Y/Y



































-8.6 %



10.9 %



32.1 %



22.1 %



25.2 %



12.0 %



11.6 %



8.3 %



-0.5 %



-6.4 %



-7.2 %

























































































































Net income (a)

$ 619



$ 486



$ 503



$ 190



$ 553



$ 1,277



$ 1,586



$ 73



$ 1,486



$ 1,744



$ 2,267



$ 2,139



$ 1,630



$ 1,560



$ 1,832

Y/Y



































-10.7 %



162.8 %



215.3 %



-61.6 %



168.7 %



36.6 %



42.9 %



2,830.1 %



9.7 %



-10.6 %



-19.2 %

























































































































Adjusted EBITDA (b)

$ 1,177



$ 841



$ 876



$ 1,114



$ 1,028



$ 1,931



$ 2,336



$ 2,397



$ 2,262



$ 2,523



$ 3,300



$ 3,056



$ 2,502



$ 2,419



$ 3,176

Y/Y



































-12.7 %



129.6 %



166.7 %



115.2 %



120.0 %



30.7 %



41.3 %



27.5 %



10.6 %



-4.1 %



-3.8 %

(a) Q1 2022 - Q3 2022 do not include any public company costs as these periods were pre-IPO.



(b) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues

$ 14,170



$ 13,214



$ 40,184



$ 36,207

Costs and expenses:































Manufacturing cost of sales



7,891





6,904





22,707





19,617

Engineering, selling and administrative



3,729





3,389





11,070





9,773

Total costs and expenses



11,620





10,293





33,777





29,390

Operating income



2,550





2,921





6,407





6,817

Other income:































Interest income, net



143





63





378





139

Other income, net



70





24





87





61

Total other income, net



213





87





465





200

Income before income taxes



2,763





3,008





6,872





7,017

Income tax expense



931





741





1,850





1,520

Net income

$ 1,832



$ 2,267



$ 5,022



$ 5,497



































Income per common share:































Basic

$ 0.64



$ 0.82



$ 1.76



$ 2.01

Diluted

$ 0.63



$ 0.81



$ 1.72



$ 1.97



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



2,860,353





2,751,924





2,850,270





2,729,803

Diluted



2,916,207





2,800,820





2,916,890





2,788,046



M-tron Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,329



$ 12,641

Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $189 and $182, respectively



6,228





6,842

Inventories, net



9,275





9,509

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,081





760

Total current assets



34,913





29,752

Property, plant and equipment, net



6,466





5,061

Right-of-use lease asset



252





9

Intangible assets, net



40





40

Deferred income tax asset



557





1,623

Other assets



4





3

Total assets

$ 42,232



$ 36,488



















Liabilities:















Total current liabilities



5,062





5,216

Non-current liabilities



159





—

Total liabilities



5,221





5,216



















Total stockholders' equity



37,011





31,272

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 42,232



$ 36,488



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, including the results from operations, the Company presents its financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. Some of the measurements the Company uses are "Non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules and regulations. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents are listed below and may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. the reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Regulation G are included within the relevant tables attached to this press release. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings or diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses the following operating performance measure because the Company believes it provides both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance

Adjusted EBITDA is derived by excluding the items set forth below from Income before income taxes. Excluded items include the following:

Interest income





Interest expense





Depreciation





Amortization





Non-cash stock-based compensation





Other discrete items that might have a significant impact on comparable GAAP measures and could distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance

Reconciliation of GAAP Income Before Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income before income taxes

$ 2,763



$ 3,008



$ 6,872



$ 7,017

Adjustments:































Interest income



(143)





(63)





(378)





(139)

Depreciation



280





278





800





717

Amortization



—





—





—





5

Total adjustments



137





215





422





583

EBITDA



2,900





3,223





7,294





7,600

Non-cash stock compensation



276





77





803





485

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,176



$ 3,300



$ 8,097



$ 8,085



The following table is a reconciliation of Income before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA:





2022 2023

2024

2025 (in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Revenues

$ 7,691



$ 7,064



$ 8,417



$ 8,673



$ 9,367



$ 10,140



$ 10,888



$ 10,773



$ 11,185



$ 11,808



$ 13,214



$ 12,805



$ 12,732



$ 13,282



$ 14,170



























































































































Income before income taxes

$ 794



$ 592



$ 614



$ 595



$ 719



$ 1,582



$ 2,046



$ 53



$ 1,863



$ 2,146



$ 3,008



$ 2,758



$ 2,114



$ 1,995



$ 2,763

Adjustments:























































































































Interest expense (income)



3





2





1





5





2





5





(1)





(13)





(32)





(44)





(63)





(104)





(111)





(124)





(143)

Depreciation



148





165





173





185





195





190





192





220





219





220





278





251





250





270





280

Amortization



13





14





13





14





13





14





13





13





5





—





—





—





—





—





—

Total adjustments



164





181





187





204





210





209





204





220





192





176





215





147





139





146





137

EBITDA



958





773





801





799





929





1,791





2,250





273





2,055





2,322





3,223





2,905





2,253





2,141





2,900

Non-cash stock compensation



219





68





75





96





71





140





86





2,124





207





201





77





151





249





278





276

Excess Spin-off costs



—





—





—





219





28





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,177



$ 841



$ 876



$ 1,114



$ 1,028



$ 1,931



$ 2,336



$ 2,397



$ 2,262



$ 2,523



$ 3,300



$ 3,056



$ 2,502



$ 2,419



$ 3,176



























































































































Adjusted EBITDA margin



15.3 %



11.9 %



10.4 %



12.8 %



11.0 %



19.0 %



21.5 %



22.3 %



20.2 %



21.4 %



25.0 %



23.9 %



19.7 %



18.2 %



22.4 %

