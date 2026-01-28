M-tron Industries, Inc. to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on February 3, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of management will host virtual 1x1 meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday February 3, 2026. Mtron appreciates Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s support of the Company and this opportunity to interact with investors.

About M-tron Industries, Inc.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

