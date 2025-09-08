M-tron Industries, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2025

News provided by

Mtron

Sep 08, 2025, 10:13 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, announced that Cameron Pforr, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York. Mtron's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 A.M. ET.

Mr. Pforr will speak to Mtron's continued momentum in the defense and aerospace sector, including its products' use in precision guided munitions, radar, electronic warfare, airframes, drone/UAVs, and space and satellite systems. Mtron plays a key role in the U.S. national security space as a U.S.-based manufacturer of radio frequency components and solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense as well as our allied nations.

Mtron will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday September 10, 2025. To register for the conference, visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

SOURCE Mtron

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports Continued Strength in Second Quarter 2025 Results

M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports Continued Strength in Second Quarter 2025 Results

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI, MPTI WS) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered...
M-tron Industries, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025 and Host Conference Call on August 13, 2025

M-tron Industries, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025 and Host Conference Call on August 13, 2025

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based supplier of radio frequency components and solutions to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics