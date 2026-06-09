M2 Group Debuts at No. 62 on Zweig Group's 2026 Hot Firm List, Ranking Among the 100 Fastest-Growing AEC Firms in the U.S. and Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Group (M2), a multidisciplinary land development firm enhancing communities across the South and Midwest, has debuted at No. 62 on the 2026 Hot Firm List in its first year of eligibility, ranking among the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms in the United States and Canada. The annual ranking is awarded by Zweig Group, a leading provider of management consulting, research, and education for the AEC industry.

The Zweig Group 2026 Hot Firm badge.

The Hot Firm Award honors firms that have achieved exceptional growth through a combination of strategic leadership, innovation, and strong business performance. Rankings are based on a blended score that measures both percentage and dollar revenue growth over a three-year period.

"Landing on the Hot Firm List in our first year of eligibility speaks to the strength and health of this firm," said Matt Bryant, PE, President of M2. "Our growth is a testament to the talented people who show up every day, our culture of excellence that produces exceptional work, and the trust our clients place in us to deliver. This recognition belongs to the team — and the best is still ahead."

Over the past three years, M2 achieved revenue and staff growth exceeding 20%, placing it in the top tier of Hot Firm qualifiers. That growth is entirely organic, fueled by attracting and retaining the right people, deepening client relationships, and maintaining operational discipline. The firm expanded beyond its Middle Tennessee roots into a multi-state service area and added land planning and landscape architecture to its capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve clients across the full project lifecycle. PSMJ also named M2 a 2025 Circle of Excellence firm, a designation honoring the best-managed firms in the AEC industry for sustainable excellence in operations and financial performance.

Winners will be celebrated at the 2026 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala in Park City, Utah. The full 2026 Hot Firm List is available at https://zweiglist.com/hot-firm/?award.

About M2 Group

M2 Group empowers excellence to build a better tomorrow for our community, clients and people. Founded in Metro Nashville in 2014, M2 Group provides land planning, civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, and development management solutions across a growing regional footprint. Recognized as a 2026 Hot Firm by Zweig Group and 2025 AEC Circle of Excellence firm by PSMJ, M2 Group bridges client ambitions and execution through innovative design, technical excellence and trusted partnerships. Time is our fiercest competitor. M2 Group makes every moment an opportunity. Learn more: www.m2groupllc.com

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SOURCE M2 Group