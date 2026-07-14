INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today M&A Source® shares highlights from the 2026 Spring Conference and Deal Market, held on June 1-3 in Minneapolis, MN. The event is an opportunity for lower middle market advisors and investors to come together for two days of networking, deal-making and cutting-edge, professional education presented by industry thought leaders. The timely keynote address, Becoming the #1 Choice in a Crowded Market: Applying the "Because Framework of Influence," was delivered by Gerry O'Brion of What Big Brands Know. M&A Source is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions.

M&A Source hosts Conferences and Deal Markets every spring and fall, bringing together professionals who serve the lower middle market. M&A advisors, private equity groups, family offices, search funds and other investors leverage these events to build relationships, expand networks and boost deal flow. Attendees also gain strategic industry insights through high-level courses and workshops designed to keep lower middle market professionals informed on the latest trends and best practices.

At the 2026 spring conference, exclusive, M&A Source courses were presented by industry experts, delivering actionable insights to improve dealmaking outcomes. The courses included: MasterClass on Understanding Top Tax Issues and How to Deal with Them; Controlling the Chaos: Advanced Best Practices for Managing Due Diligence and Avoiding Deal Killers; Building a High-Caliber Seller Pipeline Through Seminars & Strategic Networking; and others.

Post-conference feedback reflected the strong educational value and networking impact of the event, with attendees sharing the following:

"Overall, this was the best of the many conferences I have attended. I had takeaways from every session"

"This was my first M&A conference. I found it a delightful experience, positive and highly educational and a real value for money - start to finish. I compare it to many other conferences I attend and it's a standout!"

During the conference, top dealmakers were recognized at the awards lunch. "Behind every successful transaction is a team of professionals who bring expertise, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their clients. These award recipients exemplify the best of our profession. We are honored to celebrate their achievements. " - Jaclyn Ring, Chair of the Board, M&A Source

Looking ahead, the M&A Source announces its 2026 Fall Conference & Deal Market will take place November 2-4 in Houston, TX, continuing its mission to serve the lower middle market M&A community with cutting-edge thought leadership and high-impact networking opportunities.

"M&A Source® provides targeted networking opportunities for LMM advisors and acquirers — so they spend less time searching and more time building the relationships that generate real deal flow." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source®

For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.

About M&A Source ®

M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors.

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SOURCE M&A Source