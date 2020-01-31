M&A, Valuation, and Bankruptcy Expert Timothy McAnally Joins The Brattle Group's Chicago Office

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that Timothy McAnally – an expert in the financial analysis of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), firm valuation, and bankruptcy and solvency – has joined the firm's Chicago office as a principal. Mr. McAnally joins Brattle with over 15 years of experience at economic consultancies.

Timothy McAnally – The Brattle Group

"Tim's valuation experience in matters in the Delaware Court of Chancery, state courts, and the Cayman Islands will be valuable to our clients," said Brattle President Alexis Maniatis. "Tim will be an important part of Brattle's bankruptcy and restructuring, and securities and financial institution teams."

As an experienced consultant who has worked in all phases of high-profile legal proceedings, Mr. McAnally has assessed solvency likelihood in "ability-to-pay" claims, conducted valuations of target companies in M&A transactions, and assessed companies' ability to pay federal fines. His case experience covers a wide range of industries including financial services, education, consumer products, health care, and telecommunications.

About The Brattle Group

The Brattle Group analyzes complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 350 talented professionals worldwide, with 11 offices across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

SOURCE The Brattle Group

Related Links

http://www.brattle.com

