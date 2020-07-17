MAAG Group Launches Updated Screen Changer Portfolio that Supports Compounding Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAAG Group, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of an updated melt filtration product portfolio that supports compounding processes.

Melt filtration is a decisive system component for high output, high-quality compounding lines. The main functions of filter systems are to remove contaminants and gels from the polymer matrix and help homogenize the material. A high-quality and well-designed filter system excels in achieving long maintenance intervals and reliable operation at high throughputs.

"With its latest updates, MAAG Group has the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of melt filtration products and can respond to a wide variety of compounding applications," said Joerg Giesler, Director BU Pumps & Filtration. "With thousands of systems in operation globally, we have the expertise to optimize the right solution for our customers' compounding challenges. In addition to continuous melt filters, which enable a screen change without interrupting production, the portfolio also includes all types of discontinuous melt filters for batch processes."

The flat slide technology FSC covers a wide range of viscosities and temperatures for low-viscosity polymers, such as hot-melt adhesives. MAAG's unique design allows for leakproof operation, and the metal hybrid sealing system provides superior process reliability to customers and can handle temperatures up to 320°C.

The proven piston screen changers DSC and CSC are available with three different cavities: the standard round cavity for very high filler content; the enlarged "PE" cavity, which provides customers with versatility in balancing throughput and filler loading; and the "R" cavity in the form of a curved sieve that delivers a four times larger filter area.

For more information about the MAAG Group products, please visit www.maag.com.

About MAAG Group:

MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing Systems, Pulverizing Systems and Recycling Systems divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the AUTOMATIK, ETTLINGER, GALA, MAAG, REDUCTION and SCHEER product brands. MAAG Group currently employs over 1,000 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the USA and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.maag.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

